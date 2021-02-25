Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Bella, 28, Stuns In Rare New Selfie & Joke She Has The ‘Same Face’

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s daughter, Bella, announced that she released new artwork prints underneath a pretty selfie.

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman‘s daughter, Isabella “Bella” Cruise, took a break from her usual art posts to share a rare selfie. The 28-year-old shared an artsy portrait of herself bundled up in a thick jacket, scarf and beanie to brave the snow behind her. Bella shared the pretty picture on Feb. 25 and had an announcement for fans of her artwork in the post’s caption: “Same face, new prints now available on the shop.”

Bella’s online store now has a range of eclectic and fantasy-inspired prints available for $25-$40! Tom and Nicole’s talented daughter usually uses her Instagram to show off her work with archival inks (a type of art medium), but she does post a selfie here and there. In Sept. 2020, Bella took to her Instagram page to share a photo of herself rocking a septum nose ring; the month before that, the artist showed off her doodle iPhone case and baker boy hat.

Judging by the wintry background, Bella’s most recent selfie appears to have been taken in the United Kingdom. Tom and Nicole’s daughter lives in the country with her husband, British I.T. consultant Max Parker, whom she tied the knot with in 2015.

Bella’s brother Connor Cruise, 26, is also active on social media. On Jan. 28, Tom and Nicole’s other child shared a photo of himself fishing while rocking a beard. Tom and Nicole’s kids are all grown up now!

Following Tom and Nicole’s split in 2001, Bella and Connor remained Scientologists like their father. However, Nicole supported her children in a 2019 interview, telling The Sun at the time, “[Isabella and Connor] have made choices to be Scientologists. It’s our job as a parent to always offer unconditional love. It’s not about anything else other than, ‘I’m here to love and support you’.” Both Bella and Connor were adopted by Tom and Nicole amid their marriage, which lasted between 1990-2001.