Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman’s Son Connor, 26, Looks Unrecognizable In Rare New Pic From Costa Rica

Connor Cruise took to Instagram to share an eye-catching photo of himself sporting a beard and sunglasses while holding up a huge fish on a boat in Costa Rica.

Connor Cruise, 26, wowed Instagram followers on Jan. 29 when he showed off a large fish he seemed to have caught while on a boat in Costa Rica. The son of Tom Cruise, 58, and Nicole Kidman, 53, looked unrecognizable with a full beard in the impressive pic and was smiling while holding up the aquatic animal. He had on a long-sleeved white top and tan shorts and a pair of sunglasses that covered his eyes from the sun.

“Yellowfin were chewing today #200# @hook360 @lossuenosresort,” Connor captioned the snapshot before it was met with a lot of responses. “EPIC!! Have a great trip & looks like those freezers will be stocked up! #gethooked,” one follower wrote while another exclaimed, “Amazing!!! That’s it I’m coming down there so you can teach me how to catch these!!! 😂😂 seriously, nice catch!!”

Connor’s latest photo comes as a bit of a surprise considering he doesn’t often post photos of himself. The private hunk was adopted by Tom and Nicole, who were married from 1990 until 2001, in 1995 and joined their adopted daughter Isabella, who is now 28. Isabella’s also low-key with her life and doesn’t often post photos.

Connor’s fish pic isn’t the first time he’s shared a boating-themed post though. In Aug., he showed off a pic of his legs crossed while relaxing on a boat in Florida. The photo came after he took a three-month hiatus from social media and followed Isabella’s own return to the platform. The beauty posted a rare mirror selfie just a few days before her brother’s post.

Connor and Isabella have both made headlines for following the Church of Scientology, like their dad, despite their mom not agreeing with the beliefs. The differences reportedly caused a rift between the actress and her two kids, but in Sept. 2019, she told The Sun that she was still giving them “unconditional love.”

“[Isabella and Connor] have made choices to be Scientologists. It’s our job as a parent to always offer unconditional love,” she said in the interview. “It’s not about anything else other than, ‘I’m here to love and support you’.”

“Motherhood is about the journey,” Nicole, who married Keith Urban, 53, with whom she has two daughters, in 2006, continued. “There are going to be incredible peaks and valleys, whether you are an adopting mother or a birth mother. What a child needs is love. Parenting is about learning who they are, not making them what you want them to be — letting them find their way then supporting them. It’s rigorous. You’re constantly looking at yourself, so you’re not placing these expectations on a child.”