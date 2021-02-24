Kylie Jenner Stuns In $2800 Versace Crop Top With Deep Plunging Neckline – Gorgeous New Pics

Kylie Jenner is continuing to do at-home modeling with items from her enviable closet. She put together an amazing outfit that featured a colorful and plunging vintage Versace crop top.

Who needs to go out and have the paparazzi take your photo and risk getting COVID, when you can be Kylie Jenner and just model her stunning outfits from the privacy of her $36.5 million mansion. The 23-year-old made her home her photo shoot set yet again on Feb. 24, showing off a stunning vintage Versace crop top in Instagram photos.The plunging $2,800 cross-print wrap top came from the Italian design house’s Spring/Summer 2005 collection, and Kylie rocked the heck out of it with her amazing curves.

The top featured a neon pink panel on one side of her chest and neon green on the other. Both were covered in colorful crucifix prints. Versace’s iconic gold print could be seen against red and pink fabric just below Kylie’s bust, and a belt in the same fabric wrapped around the mother of one’s tiny waist with a cutout above it. A silver brand logo belt finished off the incredible piece of fashion.

Kylie paired the gorgeous top with white jeans, and carried a $1,990 Louis Vuitton Dalmatian Pochette monogram purse over her shoulder in one of the photos. But there were a few items she showed off that her fans could actually afford. The cosmetics mogul wore six colorful bands on her fingers by L.A. based brand Mon Cher Moi, which ranged in price between $38 and $73, with most around the $40 mark. Her earrings were also a steal, as the BON BON WHIMS pop drop style in lime green x micropave hoop only cost $38.

As always, Kylie’s makeup was absolutely flawless, and her famous plump pout looked perfect in a rose shade of matte lipstick. She wore her long brunette locks with side-part and curls at the ends. Kylie captioned the photo “Morning,” but it’s obvious she didn’t roll out of bed looking like this.

A few hours later, Kylie gave fans some more looks at her outfit, posting a series of four photos that have a better view of her tight white jeans while against the exterior wall of her mansion. She did some serious posing action, putting her open hands against the front pockets in one picture, while holding her hair up above her head and giving the camera a seductive look in another. With the first photos getting nearly six million likes, Kylie’s home fashion shows never get old with her fans. With the contents of her amazing closet, who wouldn’t want to show off those gorgeous wardrobe items to the world!