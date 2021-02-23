‘Floribama Shore’: Nilsa & Gus Reveal If It Was Awkward To Live Together Amidst Her Pregnancy

In an EXCLUSIVE interview, ‘Floribama Shore’ star, Nilsa Prowant, dishes on being pregnant and why it was totally cool living with her ex-fling, Gus, during the pregnancy.

Things will look quite different for Nilsa Prowant on this season of Floribama Shore — because she’s pregnant! The reality star is expecting her first child with fiance, Gus Gazda, but still went to Montana with her roommates to film the fourth season of Floribama Shore in 2020. Yes, that means that she was living with her ex-fling, Gus Smyrnios, amidst her pregnancy!

Luckily, things between Nilsa and Gus S. are ancient history at this point, and they both opened up to HollywoodLife about why there was no awkwardness between them when filming resumed for season 4. “I was super happy for her,” Gus gushed. “I know a lot of people are going to think I was sour toward [her being pregnant] because of the history there, but that’s old news. Me and Nilsa lived in Atlanta for a year and a half when I was dating someone else and she was dating the guy she’s with. We went on a lot of double dates and group outings and had a great time.”

Gus added that his friendship with Nilsa has turned into something “where there’s no weird tension or any of that stuff.” However, he did admit to having a bit of a “weird reaction” when hearing about her pregnancy — but it had nothing to do with their past fling. “I think it’s normal for all of us to be a little worried about the show’s future with anyone being pregnant,” he explained. “If you’re starting a family, who knows if you’ll come back. All we do is drink and party and if you’re pregnant, you can’t really drink and party. So I was worried about that, but when it comes to being sour about it, I wasn’t that way at all.”

Nilsa echoed Gus’s thoughts about why there was no awkward tension between them amidst her pregnancy news. “Leading up to filming, me, Gus and the other Gus hung out multiple times,” she explained. “Gus came to Easter at my house, we went to Top Golf with him multiple times. We were hanging out with his family at one point. We had hung out more times than I can count on two hands. So for me, there was no issue. We were all friends.”

Nilsa’s other castmates also raved over how happy they were for her, especially since the pregnancy news came shortly after Nilsa’s father passed away in Aug. 2020. “I know she had a hard time with her dad passing away,” Aimee Hall said. “So anything that Nilsa wants, if it makes her happy, it makes me happy. I don’t want kids, but if she’s happy, I’m happy for her!”

Needless to say, things are going to look quite a bit different for Nilsa this season. “I knew this was going to be different,” she admitted. “I’m usually the party girl. I went to jail last season and now I’m pregnant! It was very wild for me to even try to think about how it would be.” Floribama Shore airs on Thursday at 9:00 p.m. on MTV, following the mid-season finale of Jersey Shore.