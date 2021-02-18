Laura Marano Drops Music Video For ‘Something To Believe In’ & Incorporates Sign Language: ‘I’m So Proud’

Laura Marano is back with a bold new song and video called ‘Something To Believe In,’ in which she incorporates American Sign Language! Watch EXCLUSIVELY on HL!

Multi-hyphenate Laura Marano is back with a stunning music video that includes American Sign Language to help tell her story about having someone “help you find the light” when you’re in a “dark place.” Premiering EXCLUSIVELY on HollywoodLife.com, the video for “Something To Believe In” is a stunning depiction of the universal language of love — music. “I wrote this song a few years ago, but it was this year that made me want to release it. I resonated with this song in a different, but very real way during the past few months, where it constantly felt like every day brought a new level of darkness and despair,” Laura told HollywoodLife.com.

She continued, “The bright spots were the people in my life, making me remember and feel grateful for the beautiful light in my life. When I released this song (the same time I put out my You EP), it felt like my fans really resonated with it. I knew I wanted my fans to help me pick which song to do my first You EP music video for, and this song was definitely the favorite. I wanted to go full out with the dark and light metaphor, so Izak Rappaport (the music video director) constructed this beautiful aesthetic story playing with light throughout the video.”

In speaking with her sister, fellow singer and actress Vanessa Marano, Laura was inspired to incorporate American Sign Language in the video. “Vanessa knew the language from her time on Switched at Birth, and during one of the shows in my virtual You Tour, I actually got Vanessa and her costars Katie Leclerc and Ryan Lane to sign the chorus of ‘Something to Believe In,'” she explained. “It was so incredibly beautiful that I knew I really wanted ASL to be a part of the official music video. So, the wonderful Ryan and Stephanie Nogueras helped translate the song into ASL, and starred in the video with me. It was such a beautiful process collaborating with them and our amazing interpreter Ashley Change (and Vanessa!!!), and the video is more special to me because of it.”

In the video for “Something To Believe In,” Laura is a mirage of beauty in through an opaque tan sheet, and then is seen singing in front of a dewy pane of glass. There’s a gorgeous point in which Laura is split screen with the signers. The signers are shown frequently with the chorus, standing behind opaque pink boxes.

After teasing the release of the video on her social media, Laura shared she is “so proud of this video, and I literally cannot wait to see everyone’s reactions.” “My fans have been going so hard promoting it, and I can’t wait to virtually celebrate with them!” she gushed.