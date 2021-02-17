Rihanna Sizzles In A Black & White Bikini While Poolside Next To Her ‘Queen Sized’ $1,495 Book

Rihanna is telling her life story in a 504-page, ‘queen size’ book. To promote this new memoir in the form of a gorgeous art piece, the Fenty founder used it as a prop in a stunning bikini photo.

To promote Rihanna: Queen Size — a $1,495 art book about Rihanna‘s life — the book’s muse appropriately dressed in a bikini fit for a queen. While posing in a pool by the gigantic book, RiRi wore a black bikini featuring luxurious, sparkly silver detailing. With a bold rep lip, cat-eyed sunglasses and a mixture of gold and silver jewelry, the pop star was the definition of elegance.

Elegance, too, is how we’d describe the limited collector’s edition of Rihanna’s “queen-size” book. Only 500 copies are available of this rare book, in which “Rihanna’s remarkable story unfolds in 504 pages and more than 1,000 images along with gatefolds and special inserts including bound-in booklets, a die-cut tip-in sheet, and a double-sided removable poster,” according to the Grammy Award-winning artist’s website.

The hand-sewn book itself is a piece of art, which is bounded in a “bespoke padded Japanese-designed fabric with a pearlescent finish” and features a laser-cut steel logo that the prestigious British Barnbrook Studio designed.

However, fans wanted a little more than a book announcement — they were hoping for new music! “Is the album included,” one fan asked in RiRi’s comments, adding to the many demands for new music that Rihanna has been fielding since she dropped Anti five years ago in Jan. 2016.

Rihanna finally addressed the mounting questions in July of 2020, telling Access Online, “I can’t wait to put something out that I’m really proud of and excited about. It probably is gonna be sooner than my fans think.” However, Rihanna added that she was going to “leave that alone” at the time, because she had “enough stress” and “questions” to deal with.