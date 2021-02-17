Chelsea Houska Reveals Postpartum Body In Crop Top & Leggings 3 Weeks After Giving Birth

Chelsea Houska raved over how ‘amazing’ bodies are after sharing a photo of her own postpartum body, along with an important message for fellow moms.

Chelsea Houska, 29, revealed what “3 weeks postpartum” looks like in new selfies of her post-baby body. In the photos shared on her Feb. 17 Instagram Story, the former Teen Mom 2 star focused the camera on her tum that recently carried her fourth child until Jan. 25. “Trying to embrace and document the process. Our bodies are pretty fricken amazing,” Chelsea wrote over the first photo.

Chelsea did not share this photo, however, as a way to show off — she just wanted to show her 6.2 million Instagram followers what a body naturally looks like after giving birth. “Also. Everyone is different. DO NOT compare your postpartum body and journey to someone else’s,” she wrote at the bottom of the photo.

The MTV alum was wearing cozy yet cute postpartum clothes, too: a pair of black leggings and a crop top in a matching color. Chelsea was especially fond of one of these mom-essentials. “High waisted leggings are my bff,” she wrote over a second selfie of her postpartum body.

This wasn’t the first time Chelsea got real about the changes that a postpartum body undergoes. Just five days after delivering her daughter Walker June (her third child with husband Cole DeBoer, 32), the mother of four shared a mirror selfie similar to the ones above and wrote, “5 days postpartum. Still rocking a tummy that looks a bit pregnant and some huge milk boobs.”

Chelsea has also been making sure to upload photos of her newborn, too! She has shared multiple adorable pictures of the little one bundled up in a blanket, snoozing away. Walker is also fitting right in with her new family, too. One of Chelsea’s posts was a sweet video of her kids Watson, 2, Layne, 3, and Aubree, 11, looking at their sleeping sister with the cutest expressions on their faces — watch above!

Walker’s homecoming also came with a new home! Chelsea and Cole have been building a large farmhouse in South Dakota for their growing family for the past year, and on Jan. 31, the parents revealed a photo of the dreamy baby room that they designed for Walker.