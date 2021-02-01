‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Jokes About Her ‘Huge Milk Boobs’ After Giving Birth To Baby No. 4

Chelsea Houska showed off her post-baby body and tummy in new photos. The ‘Teen Mom 2’ alum made a cheeky joke about what else has changed a week after giving birth.

Chelsea Houska, 29, is adapting to changes in her body six days after giving birth to her fourth child with husband Cole DeBoer, 32. While her tum size went down, her bosom size apparently went up! The Teen Mom 2 alum revealed this fun fact while showing off her post-baby body in photos on her Instagram Story on Jan. 31.

“5 days postpartum. Still rocking a tummy that looks a bit pregnant and some huge milk boobs,” Chelsea wrote over a photo of herself rocking an outfit from her Lily & Lottie clothing collection with South Dakota’s Lauriebelles store, which consisted of a camouflage print jacket layered over an orange hoodie, and black leggings. The former MTV star was proud that she helped design this maternity-friendly ensemble.

“BUT. I will say. I’m wearing all clothes from @shoplilyandlottie and I’m proud that I had part in creating clothes that are cute and comfortable for before, during and AFTER baby,” Chelsea continued. Then, the mother of four lifted up these layers to reveal her post-baby tummy in her next Instagram Story slide and wrote, “Also let’s keep it real real lol…The belly still chillin.”

Chelsea’s time with Teen Mom 2 may have come to a close in the Dec. 2020 finale, but you can expect even more motherhood updates from the longtime reality television star. She also wrote over the photo above, “Wanna keep u open and homey this postpartum journey.” And it’s true; Chelsea waited only one day to share the first photo of her newborn daughter, and the baby’s name: Walker June.

Then, a day later, Chelsea shared the baby’s first photo with both of her parents on Instagram. The sibling post came three days after that, on Jan. 30! Chelsea and Cole’s children Watson, 2, and Layne, 3 — including Chelsea’s daughter Aubree, 11, whom the mom shares with ex Adam Lind — all looked adoringly at their newborn baby sister in the precious video clip above. As you can see, Chelsea’s still planning on keeping her fans in the loop as her family expands, even if this journey won’t be broadcasted on TV.