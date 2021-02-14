‘RHOA’ Recap: Kandi Burruss Breaks Down In Tears Over Kenya Moore’s ‘Rude’ Behavior

Kandi Burruss shed tears over not being able to bring her daughter, Blaze, on the girls’ trip during the Feb. 14 episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’.

Love was not in the air during the Feb. 14 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. At least when it came to longtime friends Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore. One week after Kenya ate a crab cake po’ boy in front of everyone — and refused to offer anyone a bite of her sandwich — she took her “rude” behavior to another level by abandoning the group activities.

Following dinner one night in the house, Kenya retreated upstairs to spend some time with her daughter, Brooklyn. And when Kandi went to fetch her, Kenya refused to go back downstairs. She claimed that she didn’t have anyone to watch her daughter overnight, and that angered Kandi. Kandi actually became so upset that she cried while telling the other ladies how much she missed her daughter, Blaze.

Kandi, like a lot of the other ladies on the trip, has kids at home that would have loved to tag along on the girls’ trip — had Kenya given them the same courtesy that she gave herself. Kandi’s daughter is even younger than Kenya’s, so it didn’t make sense to anyone that Kenya wouldn’t communicate with the group, tell them her daughter was coming, and offer them the same option. To say everyone was pissed would be an understatement.

And what newbie Drew Sidora couldn’t understand was how everyone could be bashing Kenya one night, and then acting chummy with her the next. As you can see in the clip above, Drew shared her feelings with Porsha Williams, who basically told her that sometimes it’s best to just pretend everything’s fine. Even though she values Kenya as a human being, she said she’ll never truly be friends with her… and she’s okay with that.

But Drew didn’t want to live that way, and she couldn’t just sit back and watch Kenya piss everyone off, only to get away with it in the end. So during another group dinner, Drew confronted Kenya and arguing ensued. The other ladies also chimed in, and while it took a while for Kenya to do so, she eventually apologized to everyone for not communicating with them about wanting to bring her daughter on the trip. She also apologized for not giving them the same courtesy ahead of time.

Then, as the ladies headed back to the house, footage showed the infamous stripper finally making his debut. Kandi planned a surprise sex-themed bachelorette party for Cynthia, but the highly-anticipated bash won’t fully play out until next week. So if you want more drama, make sure to catch new episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta on Sundays at 8pm on Bravo.