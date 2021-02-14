Meek Mill & Tekashi 6ix9ine Have To Be Separated By Security After Rappers Face Off In Club Parking Lot – Watch

Words were exchanged between rappers Meek Mill and Tekashi 6ix9ine when they had a confrontation outside an Atlanta nightclub.

The drama between rappers Meek Mill and Tekashi 6ix9ine is well and truly heating up! The pair had a confrontation in the early hours of February 14 when they ran into each other in the parking lot of an Atlanta club. Some choice words were exchanged when the pair faced off, and security had to intervene to hold Brooklyn-born 6ix9ine back. Both parties took to social media after the run-in, with 6ix9ine suggesting it was ironic that Meek was surrounded by a police presence.

“STOP LETTING THESE RAPPERS LIE TO YOU! THEY TO TOUGH FOR SECURITY @meekmill RUNNING AROUND WITH POLICE,” 6ix9ine captioned his video. Meanwhile, Meek tweeted, “We did not run into eachother I was getting in my car he just popped out ….we almost was smoking on that 69 pack for the love of a viral moment ….. he tryna get something locked up no cap lol.” He added, “Why did he pick meeeee wtf lol,” before claiming he “spat” on 6ix9ine before cameras captured the confrontation.

“[I] had to spit on him so he retreated lol he really waited outside the club for me. I thought I was dreaming wtf we almost smoked him lol he posed a lil threat popping up in the parking lot waiting for me.” Fans of the hitmakers would recall their beef dates back to when 6ix9ine cooperated with the FBI in putting members of the Nine Trey Bloods behind bars.

We did not run into eachother I was getting in my car he just popped out ….we almost was smoking on that 69 pack for the love of a viral moment ….. he tryna get something locked up no cap lol — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 14, 2021

However, neither of the rappers are strangers to controversy. Most recently, Meek faced backlash after he showed up in the Clubhouse app, and mentioned his ex, Nicki Minaj. The rapper appeared to be referencing a post from The Shade Room that pitted him against Nicki’s husband, Kenneth Petty. “They had me up there — me vs. Nicki’s boyfriend,” Meek explained. “Nicki just had a f***ing baby. I just had a f***ing baby. Who’s responsible for this bulls***?” True to form, Nicki’s fans immediately jumped to her defense. They took to Twitter and slammed Meek for being so “obsessed” with the new mom. “Can Meek Mill please leave Nicki the f*** alone?”