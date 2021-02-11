Shay Mitchell Reveals 4 Week Body Transformation After ‘Throwing Fitness Routine Out The Window’ In 2020

Shay Mitchell may have indulged in ‘comfort food’ during 2020, but she knew ‘2021 would be different.’ See before and after pics from her ‘4 Weeks of Focus’ healthy challenge!

Shay Mitchell was committed to her healthy challenge to kick off the new year. The Pretty Little Liars alum, 33, took to Instagram on February 10 to show her many followers the results of her healthy weight loss journey. The actress highlighted what a difference her new routine made for her, sharing before and after photos where she wore similar gray crop tops and black short-shorts. Shay also used her caption to go into further detail on the path she chose for her healthy weight loss journey.

“2020 was the year of searching for something to make us feel good. Not even good…to feel fine. Feel ‘normal,'” she began the caption to her post. “For me that came in the form of comfort food, comfort clothes and throwing my fitness routine out the window. And that was okay…for awhile. They’re called unprecedented times for a reason,” Shay confessed.

“But I also learned about physical and mental self-care, and made a pact with myself that 2021 would be different,” she continued. “I wanted to focus on myself again, because I’m the best version of myself for Atlas [the star’s one-year-old daughter, whom she shares with Matte Babel] – and everyone else – when I take care of myself first.”

Shay went on to reveal that at the beginning of January she “committed” to a healthy routine with her new partnership with Openfit, an app that provided her the guidance of fitness trainers Kelsey Heenan and Stephanie Shepherd Suganami for her at-home workouts and nutrition plans. “In just 4 weeks I have felt more fit than I have in a long time, and already have the results to show,” Shay continued. The actress went on to say that the program was “exactly” what she “needed.”

“A doable time frame 30 minutes a day for 5 days a week for 4 weeks,” she described the program. “A clear start, a clear finish and something that I could totally commit to.” Shay also shared with fans that she “loved getting up these last four weeks and having a routine and a challenge to start the day. I feel more healthy, energetic and engaged…which makes a better me.” We cannot wait to see where this healthy journey takes her!