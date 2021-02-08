‘Vampire Diaries’ Stars Nina Dobrev & Paul Wesley Reunite For Double Date With Their Significant Others

Paul Wesley and Nina Dobrev had the best ‘Super Bowl Sunday’ with a fun reunion and a ski trip with Paul’s wife Ines and Nina’s BF Sean White! Take a look at their pics together!

Friends who suck blood together (on a TV show, obviously), stay together! Vampire Diaries stars Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley looked like they had so much fun on February 7 during their Super Bowl Sunday ski trip. Paul took to Instagram at the end of the day and shared a series of photos and videos from the former co-stars’ excursions, which also included their significant others! Paul’s wife Ines de Ramon came a long for some fun, and Nina’s partner Sean White totally proved that his Olympic skills haven’t faded.

The second clip in Paul’s carousel post actually featured the 34-year-old Olympic gold medalist accelerating and flying off a hill of snow on his board! Sean’s skills were still very strong, but that wasn’t all that Paul previewed for his millions of Instagram followers. The third photo in the post actually featured the entire ski trip crew, and they looked great!

While hanging out on a ski lift bench, Paul snapped a photo of himself, Ines, Nina and Sean! Everyone was bundled up in their best snowy attire, complete with goggles and helmets. One final photo in the carousel post also featured Paul taking a selfie with two of his favorite gals. Despite wearing masks, it was so clear that Nina and Ines were positively beaming beneath their masks. “My kind of [Super Bowl] Sunday,” Paul captioned the post, tagging the others after his message.

Fans absolutely loved the mini-reunion between the former co-stars, who actually go way back! Nina and Paul met back in 2009 on the set of The Vampire Diaries. The pair eventually became good pals, and formed a strong friendship away from the set, as well! Unfortunately for longtime fans of the show, it did eventually come to a dramatic end.

The Vampire Diaries was on The CW for eight seasons and more than 170 episodes (Nina appeared in 134 of those aforementioned episodes). After all of this time, fans are so happy to see that the two former co-stars are still incredibly close! Here’s to more Vampire Diaries reunions in the near future!