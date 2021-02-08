Billy Brown Dead: ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star & Dad Dies At 68 After Suffering A Seizure

Billy Brown, famous for raising his family in the wilderness on the Discovery reality-docuseries Alaskan Bush People, died of a seizure at 68 years old. “We are devastated to hear of Billy Brown’s sudden passing,” the Twitter account for Alaskan Bush People announced on Feb. 8. “He has been part of the @Discovery family for years – a trailblazer, a lovely man, and most definitely one of a kind. Our heart is with his family and those that knew him as they deal with this devastating loss.”



Billy’s 33-year-old son and co-star, Bear Brown, revealed that his dad’s passing happened last night on Feb. 7. “We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved patriarch Billy Brown passed away last night after suffering from a seizure,” he Discovery star wrote on his private Instagram page, according to People. “He was our best friend — a wonderful and loving dad, granddad and husband and he will be dearly missed.”

Bear looked back at his father’s unique life, removed from modern life, in the rest of his tribute post. “He lived his life on his terms, off the grid and off the land and taught us to live like that as well,” Bear continued. “We plan to honor his legacy going forward, and to continue with his dream. We ask for privacy and prayers during this painful time. God Bless Everyone!”