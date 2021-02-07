Post Malone, Cedric The Entertainer & More ‘Legends’ Save The Day In Bud Light’s Epic Super Bowl Ad

Who needs the Avengers when you have the Bud Knight, Post Malone, and the ‘Real Men Of Genius’ singer? These ‘Bud Light Legends’ all come together in a new Super Bowl ad that’s pure awesomeness.

It’s hard not to feel a wave of glee while watching Bud Light’s commercial for this year’s Super Bowl. The spot, airing during Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7, brings backs some of the brand’s spokespersons and mascots in a brilliant spot that mixes the right bit of nostalgia for a commercial that’s 100% fun. It begins when an overturned truck threatens to ruin everyone’s Game Day (“Where’s the Bud Light?” asks one perplexed customer. “It’s missing,” adds another). But, don’t worry. Just like the climax to Avengers: Endgame, these “Bud Light Legends” arrive just in time, and seriously — everyone is there!

There’s Post Malone — who first teamed up with Bud Light in 2020 for their new Bud Light Seltzer – along with Cedric the Entertainer, who partnered with Bud Light for a string of commercials at the start of the 2000s. There’s Dr. Galazkiewicz, the Bud Knight and “Medieval People” of recent commercials (Dilly Dilly!), and even the Bud Light team from the old Bud Bowl. It’s a who’s who of advertising icons. For those who might not recognize all the “Legends,” Bud Light has opened its vault, so you can check out these commercials from yesteryear.

“Back again with Bud Light for Super Bowl LV, honored to share the screen with such legends,” said Post Malone, in a statement. Cedric the Entertainer also reflected on his history with Bud Light. “I can’t believe it’s been twenty years since some of my most memorable moments with my friends at Bud Light. I am thrilled to be featured in this year’s Super Bowl ad and loved reuniting with fellow Bud Light Legends to bring some fun to the game.”

“Fans have loved and celebrated Bud Light’s role in the Super Bowl for decades, and this year, we’re excited to reunite iconic characters in the most epic way with this new spot,” says Andy Goeler, VP of Marketing Bud Light. “Bud Light Legends rewards those that always go the extra mile for Bud Light, the friends that bring the fun wherever they go, and those who understand the importance of good times. Today, we invite our Bud Light Legends to come along with us for the journey.”

“ ‘Bud Light Legends’ tells the story of iconic Bud Light characters past and present coming together to save the Bud Light in time for the Super Bowl,” adds Joe Lennon, Sr. Director Bud Light. “This exciting spot formally introduces our new Bud Light Legends program and celebrates Bud Light fans on the biggest stage.”

The commercial – made by W+K New York – acts as the formal launch of the Bud Lights Legends program. Fans of legal drinking age can “‘Join the Legendary’ at BudLightLegends.com for exclusive rewards, custom merch, and legendary experiences like this one: the first 10,000 fans that enlist in the program at BudLightLegends.com will have their names engraved on the Bud Light brew tanks in the company’s St. Louis brewery.

On top of that, fans could also win tickets to Super Bowl LVI in 2021! All they have to do is “find the cardboard Bud Light Legends sitting in the stands of Raymond James Stadium using the NFL Fan Cam, snap a photo and upload it to Facebook or Twitter using the hashtag #BudLightLegends and #sweepstakes,” per a press release.