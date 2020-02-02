Post Malone Goes All ‘Inside Out’ In Bud Light Seltzer’s Hilarious Super Bowl Commercial

The face of democracy looks like…Post Malone’s. Bud Light Seltzer allowed fans to pick which Super Bowl 54 ad featuring the ‘Circles’ rapper would air during the big game, and the people have spoken!

The world learned a lot about Post Malone from Bud Light Seltzer’s Super Bowl LIV Commercials, airing during the Feb. 2 game. First off, Post, 24, loves Bud Light. Secondly, Post is full of tiny people, all sporting similar Post Malonesque facial tattoos. Third, he has a weird HAPPY face. The commercial, which is one part Eddie Murphy’s Meet Dave and one part Pixar’s Inside Out, sees Post (and all the Malonesque parts inside of him, from the taste buds to the brain to the nostril to the spleen) contemplate trying Bud Light Seltzer.

With blue eyes, a charming smile, and more tattoos than there are stars in the sky, Post’s face is unmistakably unique, and that face is now the face of Bud Light Seltzer’s Super Bowl commercials. Yes – plural, because Bud Light Seltzer shot two spots with Post, but only one aired during the Feb. 2 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. The #PostyStore spot showcased that Post is “incredibly rich” to get both a twelve-pack of Bud Light and a case of Bud Light Seltzer. In #PostBar, the world sees what happens when the ordinarily half-lidded Post opens his eyes (and his smile) all the way.

“It feels cool to be in a Bud Light commercial, especially a Bud Light Super Bowl commercial, which is a huge deal,” said Post Malone, in a statement announcing the collaboration. “I just love the taste and the camaraderie. So, it’s a real honor and blessing for me to be able to be a part of such a big moment.”

“We are so fortunate to have two great Super Bowl spots this year, but only have room for one. We love this year’s Super Bowl campaign because not only does it feature our brand’s biggest fan, Post Malone, but we’re also giving people a chance to help us choose which spot to air,” added Andy Goeler, VP of Marketing for Bud Light, in the statement.

“Bud Light Seltzer offers another easy-drinking option that aligns with what our fans know, love, and expect from Bud Light. We’re thrilled with the consumer response on the product so far and are excited to bring it to the Super Bowl stage with Post. The situation that plays out in Post’s head is one that many consumers might have too, but don’t worry, just like Post, you can get both Bud Light and Bud Light Seltzer too.”