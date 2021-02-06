Exclusive

Sofia Richie & Gil Ofer’s Relationship Status Revealed After Hot PDA Pics From Miami Emerge

Sofia Richie
MEGA
Sofia Richie shows off her incredible beach body in a new campaign for Frankies Bikinis. The 20-year-old model, girlfriend of Scott Disick and daughter of singer Lionel Richie, struts her stuff as she plays the role of California girl in a series of sexy two-pieces. The Frankies Bikinis x Sofia Richie collection launches on July 8, 2019, and the collection consists of 10 swimwear pieces available in pink and blue tie-dye prints, ranging in price from $85 — $100USD. Francesca Aiello, Founder and Creative Director of Frankies Bikinis explained: ‘When dreaming up the perfect “it” girl to collaborate with, Sofia instantly came to mind — she exudes such confidence and femininity. ‘Working with Sofia on this collection and then bringing it to life in our campaign shoot was a breeze. Our personal style and taste link up perfectly and I think that had something to do with the fact that we both grew up living the typical California girl lifestyle.’. 02 Jul 2019 Pictured: Sofia Richie models the new Frankies Bikinis x Sofia Richie collection, which launches on 8 July, 2019. Photo credit: Frankies Bikinis/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA457583_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Sofia Richie continues to celebrate her 22nd birthday with friends in Mexico after getting splitting with Scott Disick. The girls frolicked and played in the pool of a luxury Villa, singing and dancing. 26 Aug 2020 Pictured: Sofia Richie and friends. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA696438_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Sofia Richie shows off her abs in a bikini top as she enjoys a sunset stroll along the beach along with her friends in Malibu. 08 Aug 2020 Pictured: Sofia Richie enjoys a sunset stroll along the beach. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA693283_010.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Malibu, CA - Sofia Richie enjoys the sunny warm weather with friends in Malibu as Gov. Gavin Newsom orders a new series of closures for California. Pictured: Sofia Richie BACKGRID USA 16 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 24 Photos.
and

Sofia Richie and billionaire heir Gil Ofer were spotted kissing while having ‘fun’ on a beach and now we’re learning whether or not she wants to get ‘serious’ with him.

Sofia Richie, 22, turned heads on Jan. 31 when she was seen getting cozy with Gil Ofer during an outing at a Miami beach and now we’re learning just how serious their romance is! The model and billionaire heir couldn’t help but share at least one kiss while laying under the sun but it turns out they’re not making a commitment quite yet.

Sofia likes Gil and has been out a few times with him, but she isn’t interested in jumping into a relationship or getting serious with anyone right now,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She had fun and enjoyed spending time with him while she was in Miami, but she’s also dating other people casually. Sofia knows she’s young and has her whole life ahead of her so she’s enjoying the single life for the time being. She hasn’t found anyone she’s interested in making a commitment to and she’s happier than ever right now.”

Sofia Richie
Sofia Richie is ‘casually dating’ people, according to our source. (MEGA)

Despite the fact that Sofia doesn’t want to get serious with Gil right now, she seemed to have a great time with him on their recent hangout. She didn’t share pics of them together, but she did share pics from her time at the beach,  which can be seen below. They were also joined by two friends and an adorable pooch.

Three months before her Miami getaway, Sofia was seen on a dinner date with businessman Matthew Morton. They got food at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, CA and shared a kiss at one point. They were also dressed to impress and made sure to wear face masks to protect themselves and others from the coronavirus.

Sofia has been going on dates since splitting from her longtime love Scott Disick, 37, last summer. The former lovebirds dated for around three years before their breakup and often shared their various moments with their social media followers. Like his ex, Scott’s also been moving on and has since been seen with other women, including Amelia Hamlin, 19.