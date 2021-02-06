Sofia Richie & Gil Ofer’s Relationship Status Revealed After Hot PDA Pics From Miami Emerge

Sofia Richie and billionaire heir Gil Ofer were spotted kissing while having ‘fun’ on a beach and now we’re learning whether or not she wants to get ‘serious’ with him.

Sofia Richie, 22, turned heads on Jan. 31 when she was seen getting cozy with Gil Ofer during an outing at a Miami beach and now we’re learning just how serious their romance is! The model and billionaire heir couldn’t help but share at least one kiss while laying under the sun but it turns out they’re not making a commitment quite yet.

“Sofia likes Gil and has been out a few times with him, but she isn’t interested in jumping into a relationship or getting serious with anyone right now,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She had fun and enjoyed spending time with him while she was in Miami, but she’s also dating other people casually. Sofia knows she’s young and has her whole life ahead of her so she’s enjoying the single life for the time being. She hasn’t found anyone she’s interested in making a commitment to and she’s happier than ever right now.”

Despite the fact that Sofia doesn’t want to get serious with Gil right now, she seemed to have a great time with him on their recent hangout. She didn’t share pics of them together, but she did share pics from her time at the beach, which can be seen below. They were also joined by two friends and an adorable pooch.

Three months before her Miami getaway, Sofia was seen on a dinner date with businessman Matthew Morton. They got food at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, CA and shared a kiss at one point. They were also dressed to impress and made sure to wear face masks to protect themselves and others from the coronavirus.

Sofia has been going on dates since splitting from her longtime love Scott Disick, 37, last summer. The former lovebirds dated for around three years before their breakup and often shared their various moments with their social media followers. Like his ex, Scott’s also been moving on and has since been seen with other women, including Amelia Hamlin, 19.