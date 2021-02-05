Shakira’s Pink Hair Makeover: Singer Debuts Long, Fuschia Locks — Before & After Pics

Shakira has dyed her hair bright pink, and it’s a total throwback to the iconic ‘do she rocked in the early 2000s!

Super Bowl Halftime star Shakira served some serious 2002 vibes when she debuted her new hair makeover! The 44-year-old took to Instagram on February 5, and revealed she dyed her long locks bright pink. Fans were quick to note that the Colombian beauty’s bright new ‘do was totally reminiscent of the iconic shade she rocked on the cover of her 2002 album Grandes Exitos. “Voilà!” she captioned a photo showing off her new look.

Along with the album cover, Shakira famously slayed the pink hair look during an MTV Unplugged performance in 1999. “Redkira is back!!!” one fan commented on her Instagram snap, while another wrote, “MTV Unplugged vibes.” The multi-talented performer, who is set to mark one year since her and Jennifer Lopez‘s iconic Super Bowl Halftime Show this week, also posted a video of herself styling the new ‘do using a straightening brush. Her latest song, “Girl Like Me”, a collaboration with the Black Eyes Peas was heard in the background. “Surprise!” she captioned the clip.

She recently stunned in the music video for the hit song, and not only showcased her impressive vocals and killer dance moves, but also her skateboarding skills. The video dropped on December 4, six months after it premiered on the Black Eyed Peas’ album Translation, and shows them looking for a perfect girl, like Shakira. “I want to find me a chica that knows how to live and lives her life,” the singers croon while performing in an other-worldly abstract landscape.

“Shakira and I worked on ‘Girl Like Me’ in 2008,” will.i.am told Billboard. “I’m so happy it’s out in the world. I’ve always loved the melody, and I’m so happy Shakira and I worked together to release the song and made a video in 2020 for the world to hear and see.” In the video, the brunette beauty stuns in a red leather outfit and a black tasseled skirt. She also rocked black vans and red knee pads while skateboarding like a total pro! We can’t wait to see what’s next for her in 2021!