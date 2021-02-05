Lizzo Belts Out ‘Cuz I Love You’ While Running On The Treadmill Just Like ‘Beast’ Miley Cyrus: Watch

Songstress Lizzo proved she’s in incredible shape, belting out her hit song ‘Cuz I Love You’ while running on the treadmill at the same time.

Lizzo is putting the rest of us to shame! The 32-year-old Grammy winner shared a video of herself running on the treadmill while belting out her hit 2019 song “Cuz I Love You” on February 4 — and fans are obsessed. The pop star revealed she was singing while jogging to increase her stamina and was inspired by fellow hitmaker Miley Cyrus. “I’m doing this for all the big girls out there. They said we couldn’t do it,” Lizzo says in the clip, while rocking a tie dye sports bra and matching leggings. “I saw @mileycyrus running and singing on a treadmill so I ran and sang on a treadmill. It was fetch. And f*****g HARD,” she captioned the post, dropping a subtle Mean Girls reference.

The 28-year-old former Disney Channel star reposted Lizzo’s video on her Instagram Story, adding the caption, “I love you more! When I’m back from Super Bowl we gonna try doing this s*** in masks! Let’s go!” Miley wasn’t the only one who loved the clip. Thousands of fans jumped into the comments section of Lizzo’s post: “Ma’am!!! Still sounding like a goddess while jogging and singing!” one fan wrote, while another joked, “I can’t even sing while sitting down.”

The post came one day after Miley shared her warm up routine ahead of her performance at the TikTok Tailgate on Super Bowl Sunday! Miley worked out both her legs and vocal chords in the treadmill video, as she belted her Bikini kill‘s punk rock anthem “Rebel Girl.” At the very end of the video montage, Miley spontaneously broke out into her 2013 hit “We Can’t Stop.”

A source close to the “Wrecking Ball” chart topper previously told HollywoodLife that she was looking forward to the February 7 performance. “This could also definitely open doors for Miley to perform at a Super Bowl Halftime Show,” the source explained, adding, “She’s being pretty tight-lipped surrounding details of her performance at this point because she doesn’t want to ruin any surprises. But there are rumors she’ll be mixing up some of her signature classics like ‘Party In The U.S.A.’ and ‘We Can’t Stop’, along with her newer hits.”