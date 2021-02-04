Exclusive

Why Brian Austin Green Likes Sharna Burgess Even More After Their ‘Cool’ Hangout With Ex Tina Louise

Brian Austin Green Sharna Burgess relationship update
Backgrid
EXCLUSIVE: Brian Austin Green is in a cheery mood grabbing his morning coffee from Starbucks in Malibu. 15 Jul 2020 Pictured: Brian Austin Green is in a cheery mood grabbing his caffeine fix. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA688763_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess were spotted out on a date night Tuesday, but it wasn't at the most likely location. The pair were seen arriving at the Grand Opening of "Sugar Taco" in Sherman Oaks, which is co-owned by his ex, Australian Model, Tina Louise. The amicable exes were seen greeting each other , outside, before Tina gave both of them a tour of the colorful Vegan Mexican restaurant. Brian and Sharna dined together for 30 minutes, grabbing drinks and vegan tacos while chatting happily with friends. As they left, they both stopped to give Tina a big hug. Everyone seemed in great spirits throughout the evening, including Brian who has still been dealing with his ongoing divorce with Megan Fox. She is said to be hoping to move on quickly from the past, but rumors are that Brian has been making the process more difficult than it needs to be, delaying her from moving forward with her steamy new relationship with Machine Gun Kelly Pictured: Tina Louise, Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess BACKGRID USA 3 FEBRUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess were spotted out on a date night Tuesday, but it wasn't at the most likely location. The pair were seen arriving at the Grand Opening of "Sugar Taco" in Sherman Oaks, which is co-owned by his ex, Australian Model, Tina Louise. The amicable exes were seen greeting each other , outside, before Tina gave both of them a tour of the colorful Vegan Mexican restaurant. Brian and Sharna dined together for 30 minutes, grabbing drinks and vegan tacos while chatting happily with friends. As they left, they both stopped to give Tina a big hug. Everyone seemed in great spirits throughout the evening, including Brian who has still been dealing with his ongoing divorce with Megan Fox. She is said to be hoping to move on quickly from the past, but rumors are that Brian has been making the process more difficult than it needs to be, delaying her from moving forward with her steamy new relationship with Machine Gun Kelly Pictured: Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess BACKGRID USA 3 FEBRUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Brian Austin Green and Jane Seymour’s daughter, Jennifer Flynn Adams, spotted on a lunch date in Calabasas. The 90210 actor and cyber crime expert spent over a hour chatting outdoors at a Mexican restaurant as the two prepare to launch their company InteliQore which helps people combat cyber-crimes. The technology behind InteliQore allows users to not only record a digital incident that can be worrisome but also provides tools necessary for responding agencies to assess, investigate and help resolve a possible crime according to information available on the company website. The pair both dressed casually for the meeting and enjoyed an animated conversation as they leafed through paperwork and discussed details of their venture. *Shot on August 10, 2020* Pictured: Brian Austin Green and Jenny Flynn Adams BACKGRID USA 11 AUGUST 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
News Reporter

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess’ relationship continues to grow closer after the pair attended a restaurant opening of the ‘90210’ star’s ex, Tina Louise.

Brian Austin Green, 47, thought Sharna Burgess, 35, was “so cool” for joining him in attending the opening of ex Tina Louise’s Sugar Taco restaurant in Sherman Oaks, CA on Feb. 2. The Beverly Hills, 90210 actor and his Dancing With The Stars flame were spotted celebrating at the Instagram model’s vegan Mexican eatery, and all appeared to be amicable among the group.

A source close to the Brian EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, “Brian and Tina have remained on good terms since they stopped seeing each other so Tina invited Brian and Sharna to the opening of her new Sugar Taco location in Sherman Oaks. Brian and Sharna came in and Tina treated them to appetizers, dinner, dessert, the whole nine yards, and they had a fabulous time. She chatted with them throughout their meal but more so before and after so she could let them enjoy the experience.”

Brian Austin Green Sharna Burgess relationship update
Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess attended the opening of ex Tina Louise’s Sugar Taco restaurant in Sherman Oaks, CA on Feb. 2. (Photo credit: Backgrid)

“Brian definitely seems to have a type because Tina and Sharna have a lot in common, and they got along great,” the pal added. “Anybody can see that they’re both stunning and have that beautiful Australian accent, but they’re also really down to earth and a girl’s girl. Tina and Sharna also have a bit of a girlish tomboy side to them and they’re not the type to need a man in their life unless they want one. It’s one of the things that Brian is attracted to and why he’s been growing closer to Sharna. He thought it was so cool of her to come along to Tina’s restaurant opening and just shows how confident she is. He likes her more and more as time goes on.”

Another insider close to the A-lister said, “Brian and Sharna have really got along because they are both no nonsense and no BS. It is very easy for them to be together because everything is really easygoing. Sharna is not the jealous type and Tina doesn’t play games. Brian wants those type of people around him and if they can all be friends and support each other, even better.”

Brian was first spotted with Sharna when they were photographed boarding a plane together on Christmas. Days later, photos surfaced of the pair making out on the beach in Hawaii, and on Jan. 11, Sharna made the relationship Instagram official by posting a PDA pic to her social media account.

Brian and Tina Louise were first romantically linked in late June 2020, a month after he confirmed his separation from Megan Fox, 34. Then, just weeks after they were first spotted together it was reported that they had broken up because Tina “wanted to settle down” but sources close to Brian told HL EXCLUSIVELY that they were actually still getting to know each other at the time.