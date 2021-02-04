Why Brian Austin Green Likes Sharna Burgess Even More After Their ‘Cool’ Hangout With Ex Tina Louise

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess’ relationship continues to grow closer after the pair attended a restaurant opening of the ‘90210’ star’s ex, Tina Louise.

Brian Austin Green, 47, thought Sharna Burgess, 35, was “so cool” for joining him in attending the opening of ex Tina Louise’s Sugar Taco restaurant in Sherman Oaks, CA on Feb. 2. The Beverly Hills, 90210 actor and his Dancing With The Stars flame were spotted celebrating at the Instagram model’s vegan Mexican eatery, and all appeared to be amicable among the group.

A source close to the Brian EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, “Brian and Tina have remained on good terms since they stopped seeing each other so Tina invited Brian and Sharna to the opening of her new Sugar Taco location in Sherman Oaks. Brian and Sharna came in and Tina treated them to appetizers, dinner, dessert, the whole nine yards, and they had a fabulous time. She chatted with them throughout their meal but more so before and after so she could let them enjoy the experience.”

“Brian definitely seems to have a type because Tina and Sharna have a lot in common, and they got along great,” the pal added. “Anybody can see that they’re both stunning and have that beautiful Australian accent, but they’re also really down to earth and a girl’s girl. Tina and Sharna also have a bit of a girlish tomboy side to them and they’re not the type to need a man in their life unless they want one. It’s one of the things that Brian is attracted to and why he’s been growing closer to Sharna. He thought it was so cool of her to come along to Tina’s restaurant opening and just shows how confident she is. He likes her more and more as time goes on.”

Another insider close to the A-lister said, “Brian and Sharna have really got along because they are both no nonsense and no BS. It is very easy for them to be together because everything is really easygoing. Sharna is not the jealous type and Tina doesn’t play games. Brian wants those type of people around him and if they can all be friends and support each other, even better.”

Brian was first spotted with Sharna when they were photographed boarding a plane together on Christmas. Days later, photos surfaced of the pair making out on the beach in Hawaii, and on Jan. 11, Sharna made the relationship Instagram official by posting a PDA pic to her social media account.

Brian and Tina Louise were first romantically linked in late June 2020, a month after he confirmed his separation from Megan Fox, 34. Then, just weeks after they were first spotted together it was reported that they had broken up because Tina “wanted to settle down” but sources close to Brian told HL EXCLUSIVELY that they were actually still getting to know each other at the time.