Exclusive Video

‘Chicago P.D.’ Preview: Halstead Notices Something ‘Weird’ About His Carjacking Case — Watch

CHICAGO P.D. -- "Doubt" Episode 701 -- Pictured: (l-r) racy Spiridakos as Det. Hailey Upton, Jesse Lee Soffer as Det. Jay Halstead -- (Photo by: Matt Dinerstein/NBC)
CHICAGO P.D. -- "Intimate Violence" Episode 715 -- Pictured: (l-r) Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead, Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton -- (Photo by: Matt Dinerstein/NBC)
CHICAGO P.D -- "43rd and Normal" Episode 711 -- Pictured: Patrick John Flueger as Officer Adam Ruzek -- (Photo by: Matt Dinerstein/NBC)
CHICAGO P.D. -- "Familia" Episode 704 -- Pictured: Marina Squerciati as Officer Kim Burgess -- (Photo by: Matt Dinerstein/NBC) View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Entertainment Director

Intelligence heads to the scene of a carjacking in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Feb. 3 episode of ‘Chicago P.D.’ Halstead admits the sequence of events surrounding the carjacking don’t add up.

At the scene of their latest case, Upton tells Voight and Atwater that their carjacking victim has been taken to Chicago Med after having a massive heart attack. Upton says that she and Halstead saw 3 males and a female fleeing the scene. Halstead steps in and notes that Ruzek is currently talking to witnesses. Ruzek claims that he saw two kids rush the car.

Atwater wonders what happened to the third kid. “Here’s what’s weird. The kids ran up, they opened the doors, they ripped the victim out, they beat him, and then they took off running,” Halstead reveals in our EXCLUSIVE Chicago P.D. preview. Atwater thinks that Halstead and Upton may have scared the kids before they could take the car.

Jesse Lee Soffer
Jesse Lee Soffer as Det. Jay Halstead in the Feb. 3 episode. (NBC)

“I don’t think so. We got here right as the SUV was about to hit the alley. It seemed like a getaway car,” Halstead says. Voight chimes in, “You don’t need a getaway car for a carjacking.” He tells his team to continue investigating. There may be more witnesses to interview who can provide more insight into what really happened.

The synopsis for the Feb. 3 episode reads: “The team investigates a rash of carjackings and finds that the truth is more complicated than they realize.  Burgess makes a discovery about a previous case that will change her life forever.”

Tracy Spiridakos
Tracy Spiridakos as Det. Hailey Upton in the Feb. 3 episode. (NBC)

In the promo for the Feb. 3 episode — titled “In Your Care” — Makayla comes back into Burgess’ life. Burgess asks if Makayla can come home with her and later admits that she “feels something” for this kid. Ruzek tells her, “You know you can’t replace what we lost.” In the final moments of the promo, Burgess seems to tell Ruzek, “This might change what we have, what we can have.” Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on NBC.