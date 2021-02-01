Lenny Kravitz Encourages You To ‘Invest In The Moment’ In Stella Artois’ Super Bowl Commercial

Did you know that you’re actually a billionaire? In Stella’s Super Bowl 55 commercial, Lenny Kravitz reminds you how you’re ‘rich in life’ and how best to share the wealth before it’s all ‘over.’

“We’re all born with 2.5 billion heartbeats,” says Lenny Kravitz at the start of Stella Artois’ commercial slated for Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7. In the spot, the Grammy Award-winning rock icon realizes that everyone is born a “heartbeat billionaire” and that instead of hoarding this wealth, it’s better to spread it around. “Let’s not waste the fortune within us,” he says, as his 1991 classic “It Ain’t Over Till It’s Over” soundtracks a gorgeously animated film. “Invest in each other, in the moments we share, because you’re rich in life when you’re a heartbeat billionaire.”

“Invest your heartbeats in The Life Artois,” says Lenny. The message comes at the right time, with many rediscovering what truly matters to them while facing everything from global pandemics to racial inequality to economic uncertainty. “This life is short, and while we’re all given the opportunity to live through 2.5 billion heartbeats, each one is special and should be treated as such. It’s a very powerful message, and it comes at a very special moment for everyone to pause and marvel at life’s true riches – our time with each other,” said Lenny in a press release accompanying the commercial.

“Over the last year, many of us have found the value of investing our heartbeats and time in each other and discovered all kinds of new ways to come together safely to make memories,” noted Lara Krug, VP of Marketing, Stella Artois. “Well into the new year now, we want to inspire everyone to keep hedging their bets in shared moments together, so we’re taking the campaign to an exceptionally poignant platform that has long brought people together, Super Bowl LV.”

Stella Artois will continue the “Invest Your Heartbeats In The Life Artois” campaign beyond Super Bowl LIV by spreading “low-risk, high return investment advice across the country via fresh out-of-home,” per the release. This includes encouraging people to safely “share a meal over a Stella Artois with someone you love,” “opening your windows to your neighbors in order to connect with each other from afar,” and “enjoying an evening of cheers’ing together with Stella Artois and friends.”

The brand’s Twitter page will also provide opportunities for those of legal drinking age. Those who tag a friend who they want to invest in might be treated to a complimentary round of beer to savor together, courtesy of @StellaArtois. After all, you only have 2.5 billion heartbeats in your life. Might as well spend them wisely.