Miley Cyrus Sings Trump Diss Song ‘Golden G String’ & More For NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert Series

Miley Cyrus belted out some of her biggest hits from her latest album ‘Midnight Sky’ and performed a mesmerizing cover of ‘Fade Into You’ for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert! Check out the full clip of her performance.

Miley Cyrus seriously took the "home" element of NPR's Tiny Desk (Home) Concert literally. The singer, 28, belted out some of her hit tracks from her album Midnight Sky and even offered an intoxicating cover of "Fade Into You" for her Tiny Desk performance, which debuted on January 28. At the start of the video, Miley, clad in a faux fur coat and wide-leg trousers, tumbled into a miniaturized version of a teen's bedroom, complete with posters, a night stand, chest of drawers, guitar, and bed (upon which the singer reclined during her first song).

Following her rendition of Mazzy Star’s “Fade Into You,” Miley segued into “Golden G String,” the singer’s personalized diss track of former President Donald Trump. For this tune, Miley lost her fur coat and cowgirl hat, opting to shed her layers of clothing for the powerful ballad. “So the mad man’s in the big chair / And his heart’s an iron vault / He says ‘If you can’t make ends meet, honey, it must be your fault,'” Miley sang with a gusto.

At one point, Miley even got down on her knees for the captivating tune. The singer’s rasping voice came through with a force, and Miley was able to hold viewers captive despite the unorthodox setup of her Tiny Desk Concert. Following “Golden G String,” Miley dove right into a stripped down version of her hit “Prisoner,” sans collaborator Dua Lipa. But it’s “Golden G String” that seriously left an impression.

Miley, who’s consistently amplified her voice in the realm of politics and social change, has been very transparent about the meaning behind “Golden G String.” During her conversation with Apple Music on November 23, 2020, Miley explained that the song “is reflective of Donald Trump as president and the men [who] hold all the cards — and they ain’t playing gin, and they determine your fate.”

She continued, “But it’s like our president grabs women by the – and you’re mad at me. I’m a pop star. I’m supposed to do these things. I’m supposed to do things that sometimes make you uncomfortable or you take offense. That’s kind of my job, that’s entertainment. I don’t want that in a leader.”

Miley has been one of Donald Trump’s most fervent critics. Even at the time of his 2016 election, the singer asked the Commander in Chief to show “compassion,” but to know avail. Over the course of the last four years, Miley has undergone a major transformation, and has continued to find her voice; this NPR Tiny Desk Concert served to amplify it.