Aeko Brown, 1, Shows Off His New Front Tooth In Smiley Photos With Mom Ammika Harris

Ammika Harris couldn’t help but gush over her little ‘moon pie,’ son Aeko Brown, in a series of new photos she shared to her Instagram account! Check out the adorable images and Aeko’s cute front tooth!

Aeko Brown is getting so big! The one-year-old son of Chris Brown and Ammika Harris showed fans how quickly he is growing up in a new post his mom shared to her Instagram account on January 27. In the carousel post, Ammika first shared a standalone image of herself cuddling up to her precious baby boy.

Ammika’s gorgeous raven black hair cascaded down her back, as she wore a corset-style top. In her arms, Aeko flashed a huge smile at the camera, and fans immediately noticed the big front tooth just beneath his upper lip. The one-year-old looked like such a little cutie, and fans quickly took to the comment section of the post to point out his little denticle!

“Aww his little tooth,” one person wrote. “It’s the tooth for me,” another fan chimed in. Even more fans kept fawning over sweet little Aeko’s face, but there was so much more for them to see! The second image in Ammika’s carousel post featured a collection of images that Ammika took of herself and Aeko.

A few photos even showed the mom cleaning off Aeko’s cute little face. It was such a precious collection of images that Ammika shared of her baby boy, and it was so evident how much she adores him in the caption to her post. “Moon pie. (whenever I don’t feel good, this little man would come and comfort me, holding my hand/arm),” she wrote alongside the images.

Ever since Aeko was born, Ammika has been capturing every precious moment of his young life. The mother-of-one has never hesitated to share with her legions of followers the most intimate moments from her life with her and Chris’ son. It’s been so much fun to watch Aeko grow up through his first year of life, and we cannot wait to see even more photos, videos, and snapshots of the youngster in the years to come!