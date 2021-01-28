See Pics

Aeko Brown, 1, Shows Off His New Front Tooth In Smiley Photos With Mom Ammika Harris

Ammika Harris
Best Image / BACKGRID
Chris Brown, left, and Royalty Brown arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
London, UNITED KINGDOM - *EXCLUSIVE* - R&B star Chris Brown plays the doting father, as he holds his baby son Aeko with baby mother Ammika Harris following behind, holding a baby bottle. Chris looked casual wearing his North Face jacket, yellow cap, jeans and his protective face mask as he showed off some bling with his flash designer watch. The British singer Rita Ora was also spotted looking a little inconspicuous wearing her black PVC puffer jacket and designer Chanel handbag trying to hide from the cameras and also showing off her wealth, with her hands full of gold rings on each finger as the gang left separately from a venue in London's Soho. Pictured: Chris Brown - Ammika Harris BACKGRID USA 14 OCTOBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: SOUTHPAW / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Royalty Brown and Chris Brown62nd Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020
Chris Brown, Royalty Brown. Chris Brown, left, and Royalty Brown arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center, in Los Angeles 62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020 View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Ammika Harris couldn’t help but gush over her little ‘moon pie,’ son Aeko Brown, in a series of new photos she shared to her Instagram account! Check out the adorable images and Aeko’s cute front tooth!

Aeko Brown is getting so big! The one-year-old son of Chris Brown and Ammika Harris showed fans how quickly he is growing up in a new post his mom shared to her Instagram account on January 27. In the carousel post, Ammika first shared a standalone image of herself cuddling up to her precious baby boy.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ammika Harris (@ammikaaa)

Ammika’s gorgeous raven black hair cascaded down her back, as she wore a corset-style top. In her arms, Aeko flashed a huge smile at the camera, and fans immediately noticed the big front tooth just beneath his upper lip. The one-year-old looked like such a little cutie, and fans quickly took to the comment section of the post to point out his little denticle!

“Aww his little tooth,” one person wrote. “It’s the tooth for me,” another fan chimed in. Even more fans kept fawning over sweet little Aeko’s face, but there was so much more for them to see! The second image in Ammika’s carousel post featured a collection of images that Ammika took of herself and Aeko.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ammika Harris (@ammikaaa)

A few photos even showed the mom cleaning off Aeko’s cute little face. It was such a precious collection of images that Ammika shared of her baby boy, and it was so evident how much she adores him in the caption to her post. “Moon pie. (whenever I don’t feel good, this little man would come and comfort me, holding my hand/arm),” she wrote alongside the images.

Ever since Aeko was born, Ammika has been capturing every precious moment of his young life. The mother-of-one has never hesitated to share with her legions of followers the most intimate moments from her life with her and Chris’ son. It’s been so much fun to watch Aeko grow up through his first year of life, and we cannot wait to see even more photos, videos, and snapshots of the youngster in the years to come!