Rihanna Rocks Sheer Black Lingerie & Shows Off Her Mullet In New Savage X Fenty Video

Rihanna is counting down to Valentine’s Day in a sexy, new video for Savage X Fenty! The singer, who brought back her edgy mullet haircut, danced around in sheer lingerie!

Please excuse us while we play Rihanna‘s new Savage X Fenty video on a loop. The Grammy-winner, 32, and her dark mullet are front and center in the clip, which shows her modeling the brand’s new sheer lingerie — just in time for Valentine’s Day! She’s captured dancing around in what appears to be a hotel room, while sipping champagne and flirting with the camera.

“Cupid could NEVA!” Rihanna, who donned her signature red lip, wrote on Instagram. She used the hashtag, “#ValentinesDayCountdown,” to remind her millions of followers that they only have a few short weeks to get their Savage X Fenty goodies before the sexy holiday. Rihanna first teased the brand’s V-Day drop — which includes four fierce collections: Candy Hearts, Seamless Fishnet, Linking Hearts, and the newest additions to Savage X Fenty’s men’s sleepwear styles — in a series of sultry photos on January 14.

In her latest Savage X Fenty video, Rihanna’s wearing the Candy Hearts Xtra VIP Box in black (it also comes in Goji Berry Red). The sexy set includes a Candy Hearts Dotted Mesh Halter Crop Cami; Candy Hearts Mesh Gloves; and Candy Hearts Dotted Mesh Open-Back Skirt. The “Work” singer put her assets on full display, when she twerked for the camera in the revealing bottoms.

Rihanna’s new Savage X Fenty Valentine’s Day collection is available now. In the meantime, you can catch her celebrity ambassadors, like Megan Thee Stallion and Heidi Klum (to name a few), rocking her new Valentine’s Day collection on social media!

As for RiRi’s bold mullet — it’s actually not a new do’. In September, the singer sported the ’80s-inspired cut in a teaser video for her Savage x Fenty lingerie show. Before that, Rihanna stepped out with a similar mullet haircut while in Santa Monica in 2013. Truthfully, only RiRi can pull off a mullet and look this good!