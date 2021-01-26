‘7 Little Johnstons’ Preview: Jonah Admits He’s Not Ready To Move For Ashley Just Yet

Things are getting serious for Jonah and Ashley! In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new ‘7 Little Johnstons,’ the Johnstons meet Ashley’s parents, and Jonah possibly moving to North Carolina is discussed!

Amber sits down with Ashley and her mom, Audrey, in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Jan. 26 episode of TLC’s 7 Little Johnstons. Audrey has nothing but good things to say about Jonah. “He’s good. He’s very respectful. He’s a gentleman,” Audrey tells Amber.

Amber notes that the kids say that Jonah is “so nice” when Ashley’s around, and he even cleans his room! “When Amber told me that I make Jonah a better person, I’m glad that she, like, sees that in me,” Ashley says. Amber admits she knew things were getting serious when Jonah went to go see Ashley after getting off work in the middle of the night.

Meanwhile, Jonah is at lunch with his dad, Trent, and Ashley’s dad, Jeff. Jeff and Trent reflect on their kids growing up and keeping Jonah and Ashley close to home. “My dad and Jeff can give us pointers and talk about the future between Ashley and I, but it’s up to us to make it happen,” Jonah says. “We’re the only people that can pull the trigger on whether or not she comes down to Georgia, I come up to North Carolina, or whatever it may be.”

Even though they’re serious about each other, Jonah admits all this talk of moving is “just before it’s time.” Jonah and Ashley have been dating for almost a year, and they’re still figuring things out. “The newness still hasn’t worn off. We’re still getting to know each other,” he says. The long-distance thing is working for Jonah and Ashley. They’re just taking things day by day.

Elsewhere on 7 Little Johnstons, Anna is loving college, but the pandemic has forced her to move home for the time being. Meanwhile, Elizabeth is balancing her relationship with boyfriend Brice, as college courses coupled with a heavy nursing rotation are putting her at risk for burnout. Alex and Emma are still the youngest Johnstons, but they’re starting a whole new era as they enter high school. Meanwhile, after over 20 years of marriage, Trent and Amber are looking for ways to spice things up. The TLC series airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m.