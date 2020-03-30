‘7 Little Johnstons’ Preview: The Family Takes Over The Town Square With Their ‘Grease’ Video Shoot

Trent and Amber have always loved Danny and Sandy’s love story in ‘Grease’ so they decide to create their own ‘Johnston version’ in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the March 31 episode of ‘7 Little Johnstons.’

“Amber and I have always loved the movie Grease and we totally relate to Danny and Sandy,” Trent says in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of TLC’s 7 Little Johnstons. They love the movie so much they’re filming a Grease music video to have as a fun keepsake. They shut down a street in their town square to create their own “Johnston version” music video. They have spot-on Grease costumes and everything — as well as a fun song created just for them.

“The day of our film, temperatures were about 89-90 degrees. And that’s not just for the Johnstons, that was for everyone,” Trent admits. Their field producer was walking around with battery-powered fans hooked on his belt. This was actually a win for the Johnstons. The fans blew right in their faces so they could cool down.

“We don’t want it to just be good,” Amber says. “This is way too much hard work to just be good. We wanted it to be fantastic.” She adds, “This was in a once in a lifetime moment.” Despite all the work involved, Amber thinks the music video is a “really cool thing that not everyone has.”

The hit TLC series is returning with new episodes on March 31. The show picks back up with the Johnstons at a pivotal time in the eldest three kids’ lives: that all-important, exciting and anxiety-producing transition from adolescence to adulthood! This season we find Jonah finishing his freshman year of college but struggling with his grades; Anna is preparing to graduate high school and leave home for the first time; while Elizabeth wraps up her junior year of high school with her prom date, Brice, officially asking her to be his girlfriend. At the same time, the younger kids, Emma and Alex, are about to enter eighth grade, and Emma is talking to a new boy she met at an annual little people’s conference. While all these changes are going on, Trent is still struggling with an ongoing medical mystery. The show will air Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on TLC.