Ben Affleck’s Pants Nearly Fall Down As He Juggles Coffee & Packages After Ana De Armas Split

Ben Affleck turned heads on Jan. 23 when he grabbed a bunch of packages outside his Los Angeles home while also sipping his beloved Dunkin’ iced coffee and trying to keep his falling pants up.

Ben Affleck, 48, tried to avoid another mishap on the morning of Jan. 23 when he had his hands full! The actor was spotted picking up a bunch of packages outside his Los Angeles home while also balancing an iced coffee from Dunkin’ on top of them and seemingly trying to keep his slipping pants from falling completely down. He also impressively even took a sip from the coffee’s straw as his Old Navy boxer briefs peeked through over his black denim pants as he bent down.

The Good Will Hunting star was also wearing a black puffer jacket with the hood over his head as he braved the L.A. rain during the funny moment and gave a slight smile to nearby photographers. His unshaven face was on full display as well and if we didn’t know better, we wouldn’t have guessed he was a mega star!

Ben’s latest balancing act comes after photos of him almost dropping a delivered Dunkin’ order made the rounds on Dec. 30. The epic snapshots show him wearing a gray Boston-themed T-shirt as he bends down to pick up a cup holder holding what appears to be three large iced coffees and a container of Dunkin’s famous Munchkins. The coffee almost drops from the holder as he lifts it up in his doorway before going back inside.

As a proud Bostonian, Ben definitely loves his Dunkin’ and has been seen with it a lot lately, whether it’s delivered or he picks it up himself, as the COVID-19 pandemic still has many people spending more time enjoying food and snacks at home. The hunk also seems to be taking in his single days again after he and girlfriend Ana de Armas, 32, reportedly split after nearly a year together. A source told PEOPLE that the breakup was “amicable” and “they are at different points in their lives.”

The former couple first met on the set of Deep Water last year and started hanging out together soon after. She was even introduced to his three kids, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Sam, 8, who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 48. They would often be seen on outings, including walks and park visits, with the brood.