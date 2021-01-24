See Pics

Ben Affleck’s Pants Nearly Fall Down As He Juggles Coffee & Packages After Ana De Armas Split

Ben Affleck
Backgrid
Los Angeles, CA - Ben Affleck grabs some packages that were delivered to his house while sipping on his morning coffee.Pictured: Ben AffleckBACKGRID USA 23 JANUARY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Ben Affleck seen for the first time since it was reported that he has broken up with Ana de Armas,. 19 Jan 2021 Pictured: Ben Affleck. Photo credit: P&P / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA727292_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Pacific Palisades, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Ben Affleck gets a special delivery of Dunkin Donuts at his front door and struggled to grab everything at once. Ben attempted to grab a package along with his drinks and munchkins and dropped the package to come back and grab after bring the Dunkin Donuts delivery inside. Pictured: Ben Affleck BACKGRID USA 30 DECEMBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 19 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Ben Affleck turned heads on Jan. 23 when he grabbed a bunch of packages outside his Los Angeles home while also sipping his beloved Dunkin’ iced coffee and trying to keep his falling pants up.

Ben Affleck, 48, tried to avoid another mishap on the morning of Jan. 23 when he had his hands full! The actor was spotted picking up a bunch of packages outside his Los Angeles home while also balancing an iced coffee from Dunkin’ on top of them and seemingly trying to keep his slipping pants from falling completely down. He also impressively even took a sip from the coffee’s straw as his Old Navy boxer briefs peeked through over his black denim pants as he bent down.

The Good Will Hunting star was also wearing a black puffer jacket with the hood over his head as he braved the L.A. rain during the funny moment and gave a slight smile to nearby photographers. His unshaven face was on full display as well and if we didn’t know better, we wouldn’t have guessed he was a mega star!

Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck attempting to keep his pants from falling down as they slipped when he bent over to pick up packages. (Backgrid)

Ben’s latest balancing act comes after photos of him almost dropping a delivered Dunkin’ order made the rounds on Dec. 30. The epic snapshots show him wearing a gray Boston-themed T-shirt as he bends down to pick up a cup holder holding what appears to be three large iced coffees and a container of Dunkin’s famous Munchkins. The coffee almost drops from the holder as he lifts it up in his doorway before going back inside.

As a proud Bostonian, Ben definitely loves his Dunkin’ and has been seen with it a lot lately, whether it’s delivered or he picks it up himself, as the COVID-19 pandemic still has many people spending more time enjoying food and snacks at home. The hunk also seems to be taking in his single days again after he and girlfriend Ana de Armas, 32, reportedly split after nearly a year together. A source told PEOPLE that the breakup was “amicable” and “they are at different points in their lives.”

Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck attempting to juggle packages and coffee on Jan. 23. (Backgrid)

The former couple first met on the set of Deep Water last year and started hanging out together soon after. She was even introduced to his three kids, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Sam, 8, who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 48. They would often be seen on outings, including walks and park visits, with the brood.