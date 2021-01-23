Tiffany Trump’s Fiancé Michael Boulos Is Heir To Billion Dollar Nigeria-Based Fortune – His Dad Speaks Out
Tiffany Trump’s Arab-American fiance, Michael Boulos, who she became engaged to the day before Donald Trump left the White House, comes from a wealthy family that has suffered tragedy.
Tiffany Trump, 27, made headlines on Jan. 19 when she announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Michael Boulos, 23, and now we’re finding out more about the hunk and where he comes from as well as his dad’s take on the couple. The Arab-American entrepreneur, who will soon be Donald Trump‘s son-in-law, is heir to his family’s multi-billion dollar motorcycle business, Boulos Enterprises, and proposed to Tiffany with a $1.2 million engagement ring on the day before Trump left the White House. His dad, Dr. Massad Boulos, spoke to Daily Mail about his family’s history and his feelings on the happy couple’s exciting news.
“It’s great news, it’s been an amazing love story and it will continue to be,” he told the outlet about the engagement. “This is just one chapter that they’re starting now on a long journey of hopefully love and prosperity.”
“It was an awful tragedy for the whole family,” Massad remembered. “Michael was six at the time, and in another country, but it hit everyone.”
He also thinks the wedding will take place in the U.S. and thinks trump’s Mar-a-Lago club would be a great venue. “That would be amazing, it’s a fantastic place, but of course that’s his decision, not mine,” he said.