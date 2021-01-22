Kate Middleton Shows Off Long Hair Makeover As England’s Lockdown Continues: Before & After Pics

Kate Middleton debuted her gorgeous long hairdo in a new video via The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s official Twitter account! Check out her fresh look and watch her video to frontline health care workers.

Kate Middleton sent a humble message on January 21 to nurses working on the frontlines during the coronavirus pandemic. The Duchess of Cambridge, 39, looked as lovely as ever, debuting her new long hair makeover and showing how much her brunette locks have grown since she and her family have been quarantining together. Kate has been with her husband, Prince William, 38, and their three children — Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2 — for months as they continue to isolate as a family.

Nurses up and down the country are going that extra mile, at a time when patients need it the most. These acts of courage, strength, and kindness matter so much right now & we owe you a huge thank you for all that you have done & continue to do throughout these difficult times. pic.twitter.com/RxZAiRK54j — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) January 21, 2021

You can see the above video for Kate’s new hairstyle as well as a before photo below! Despite the pandemic, though, neither Kate nor William have shirked their royal duties. During Kate’s address to health care workers, in which royal fans could see just how long Kate’s hair had grown in quarantine, the mother-of-three humbly thanked health care workers who continue to care for thousands amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Nurses up and down the country are going that extra mile, at a time when patients need it the most,” the caption to the above video read. “These acts of courage, strength, and kindness matter so much right now & we owe you a huge thank you for all that you have done & continue to do throughout these difficult times.” Far more touching than the introduction to the video were the kind words Kate extended to those risking their lives to save others.

“That’s what matters so much now,” the Duchess said to nurses. “These acts of kindness to the patients that you’re looking after, that are in your care, that family members aren’t able to be there. But you are going that extra mile.” The coronavirus has left very few untouched, and even Kate and her family have faced their own battles.

Prince William tested positive for the virus in April 2020, but the news didn’t become public until November, when the royal had undergone isolation. In late March, Kate’s father-in-law, Prince Charles, also tested positive for the virus. Clearly, though, the entire royal family is doing what they can to ensure that everyone can remain safe and healthy in the months to come.