Kate Middleton showed off her short new haircut in gorgeous bouncy curls when she hosted a charity gala for Place2Be in London on March 9.

Ever since Kate Middleton, 38, debuted her gorgeous new super short haircut, we have been loving her looks and her latest hairstyle may just be our favorite. Kate looked fabulous when she hosted a gala for the charity Place2Be, in London on March 9 as she kept her short new hair down in super bouncy and voluminous curls. She parted her brown hair to the side leaving her locks in a perfectly curled blowout that ended right at her shoulders. She styled her gorgeous new haircut with a scoop neck royal blue gown with sheer long sleeves and a completely bedazzled bodice. The gown was cinched in at the waist and flowed out into a long pleated skirt. She topped her look off with a matching beaded clutch and sparkly pumps.

Kate shocked us all when she first debuted her brand new super short haircut while in Ireland on March 4. Since arriving in Ireland, Kate has been taking a lot of hair risks and just a day prior, on March 3, Kate chose to rock her gorgeous brown hair down in waves with a poofy black velvet headband on top, which is rare for Kate. Before her major chop, Kate was rocking her usual mid-length hair, as recently as February 26. While we loved Kate’s classic hairstyle, we have to admit, it’s a pleasant surprise seeing Kate with shorter hair.

We are so used to seeing Kate rock her usual hairstyle – a mid-length haircut parted to the side in a voluminous silky blowout. However, Kate has been making bold beauty choices in recent months and it is refreshing to see. Aside from her new short length and trendy velvet headband, Kate also debuted super light highlights a few months back.

