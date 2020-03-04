Kate Middleton’s Hair Makeover: Debuts Gorgeous New Short Haircut – Before & After Pics

Kate Middleton looked gorgeous when she debuted a much shorter haircut when she arrived in Ireland on March 4 & she looks gorgeous with her new hairstyle!

It’s no secret that Kate Middleton, 38, has the most gorgeous hair and the Duchess of Cambridge just shocked us all when she debuted a brand new super short haircut while in Ireland on March 4. Since arriving in Ireland, Kate has been taking a lot of hair risks and just a day prior, on March 3, Kate chose to rock her gorgeous brown hair down in waves with a poofy black velvet headband on top, which is rare for Kate. Before her major chop, Kate was rocking her usual mid-length hair, as recently as February 26. While we loved Kate’s classic hairstyle, we have to admit, it’s a pleasant surprise seeing Kate with shorter hair.

We are so used to seeing Kate rock her usual hairstyle – a mid-length haircut parted to the side in a voluminous silky blowout. However, Kate has been making bold beauty choices in recent months and it is refreshing to see. Aside from her new short length and trendy velvet headband, Kate also debuted super light highlights a few months back.

Kate visited the Angela Marmont Centre for UK Biodiversity at the Natural History Museum in London on October 9, when she debuted her super blonde hair makeover and she looked absolutely stunning. Her hair was done down in its usual wavy blowout and her new highlights were a bright blonde, starting from her roots to ends. In different lighting, you might even think Kate looked like a redhead, as her hair looked more of a strawberry blonde out of the sun.

Kate manages to look gorgeous no matter what hairstyle or haircut she rocks and her latest short hair look may just be one of our favorites. Her hair looks so fresh and healthy!