Kate Middleton Just Got Highlights For Fall & Is Basically A Blonde — See Before & After Pics

Kate Middleton just switched up her look for fall when she debuted light highlights in her hair & the royal is halfway to becoming a blonde at this point!

Kate Middleton, 37, is known for her gorgeous brown hair which is always done in a perfect voluminous blowout. These past few months, however, the Duchess of Cambridge has been slowly adding highlights to her brunette locks and her most recent highlights basically make her a blonde. Kate visited the Angela Marmont Centre for UK Biodiversity at the Natural History Museum in London on October 9, when she debuted her hair makeover and she looked absolutely stunning. Her hair was done down in its usual wavy blowout and her new highlights were a bright blonde, starting from her roots to ends. In different lighting, you might even think Kate looked like a redhead, as her hair looked more of a strawberry blonde out of the sun.

Not only did Kate look gorgeous with her new hairdo, but she also wore a super affordable outfit. She rocked a $69 skintight, long-sleeve burgundy Warehouse Pointelle Turtleneck, tucked into a pair of $109 high-waisted olive green Jigsaw trousers. A pair of deep red buckle heels completed her effortless look.

Kate has slowly been transitioning into a blonde and she first started back in June when she debuted light brown streaks to her hair. Since then, her hair has significantly gotten brighter and at this right, we’re just waiting for Kate to surface as a blonde. Kate’s not the only celeb who is switching up her hair this season, in fact, tons of celebs are getting makeovers for fall.

Bella Hadid, 23, just dyed her blonde hair jet-black, Dua Lipa, 24, debuted a new strawberry blonde hue, Cardi B, 27, went full-blown blonde, and so many other stars changed their look. You can see all of the best celeb hair makeovers when you click through the gallery above!