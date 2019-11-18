Kate Middleton looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a skintight, sheer black lace floral gown at the Royal Variety Performance in London on Nov. 18!

If there’s one thing for sure, it’s that Kate Middleton, 37, always makes a statement no matter what event she attends. That’s exactly what the Duchess of Cambridge did when she attended the Royal Variety Performance at the London Palladium in London on Nov. 18. Kate arrived in a stunning skintight long-sleeve sheer black gown which hugged her petite frame perfectly. The entire dress was see-through, as a thin black lace floral overlay was on top of a nude dress The bodice featured a sweetheart neckline, while her tiny waist was cinched in with a black velvet belt. The entire dress was outlined in black velvet and the hem of the skirt was pleated with velvet panels. Kate accessorized her stunning look with a black velvet clutch, pointed black suede pumps, and dazzling circular diamond drop earrings. In true Kate style, her dark brown hair was down in perfectly voluminous curls, as she rocked her signature blowout.

The last time Kate and Prince William, 37, attended the event was back in 2017 and Kate looked just as gorgeous back then when she wore a powder blue gown completely covered in crystals and intricate beading. Similar to this year’s dress, Kate’s crystal frock featured a sheer overlay on top of a blue slip dress.

We absolutely loved Kate’s sheer black gown for the occasion and it’s so refreshing seeing Kate at black-tie events because we get to see her in all sorts of stunning gowns, and this black lace number may just be one of our favorites.

