Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton Both Stun In Emerald Green Dresses At Events With Husbands

Same color, yet two very different dresses! Royals Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton happened to both wear green for separate occasions with Prince Harry and Prince William.

Emerald is both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s color. The royal ladies wore the rich green hue for high-profile events, albeit separately, on Oct. 15. Starting with Meghan, the 38-year-old Duchess of Sussex attended the 2019 WellChild Awards with Prince Harry, 35, in a fitted emerald dress, which hit just at the knees, from P.A.R.O.S.H. The annual show was held in London, meaning it’d be chilly outside — Meghan layered the dress with a $1,495 long tan coat, made of wool and baby alpaca fleece, from Sentaler. The coat matched her camel-colored Jimmy Choo Mimi sandals, which retail for $875!

Meghan’s emerald dress was a sentimental piece, since it was the same dress she wore to formally announce her engagement to Harry (via a photo call at Kensington Palace) in 2017! Meanwhile, Harry cleaned up in a dark navy blue suit and patterned tie. The couple strolled into the event smiling, hand-in-hand, but Harry got emotional when he took the event’s stage solo to deliver a speech in front of the crowd gathered to honor the inspirational qualities of ill children and their caretakers. It was the first time Harry attended the award show as a father, after welcoming his son, Archie, with Meghan in May 2019.

In other royal news, Kate graced a regal reception, hosted by Thomas Drew (British High Commissioner to Pakistan), in a sequined emerald dress designed Jenny Packham. The 37-year-old Duchess of Cambridge sparkled in her many green embellishments for the reception that took place at the Pakistan Monument in the country capital’s of Islamabad. She complemented the formal gown with dangling gold earrings from O’Nitaa! Prince William, 37, accompanied his wife in a dark teal sherwani, a long coat-like top that’s traditional in Pakistani culture, designed by Naushemian.

Meghan and Harry’s attendance at the 2019 WellChild Awards served as their first joint appearance since coming home from their royal 10-day tour in Africa. However, Kate and William just kicked off their royal Pakistan tour, which will span five days, on Oct. 14!

Although the royal ladies were pictured separately, their relationship is solid. “Meghan and Kate are on great terms,” a source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife in Sept. 2019. “Kate has been, and continues to be, a big help to Meghan. She’s very sympathetic to her circumstances, as far as joining the Royal family by marriage, so she’s always gone out of her way to make her feel welcome.”