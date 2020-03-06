Some of our favorite stars stepped out these past few days in seriously gorgeous looks & we rounded up all of the best dressed celebs of the week!

Ashley Benson, 30, looked fabulous when she sat in the front row of the Giambattista Valli Fall/Winter 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week on March 2. Ashley took fashion month by storm when she rocked a slew of gorgeous looks but her outfit at this show was one of our favorites. Ashley rocked a halterneck white lace crop top with a plunging V-neckline and a peplum ruffle hem. Her tiny waist was on full display in this tiny top which she styled with a pair of high-waisted baggy black straight-leg trousers. She opped her look off with black heels and a super high slicked back ponytail.

Kate Middleton, 38, has been in Ireland with Prince William and her green outfits have been nothing short of gorgeous. We especially loved her sparkly green midi dress by The Vampire’s Wife that she wore to the Guinness Storehouse Gravity Bar in Dublin on March 3. The three-quarter sleeve forest green metallic frock hugged her petite frame perfectly while the waist was cinched in. The bottom half of the dress featured a flowy skirt with a ruffled hemline and Kate accessorized with matching green suede pumps and a sparkly gold clutch.

Nina Dobrev, 31, looked fabulous when she was the special guest on The Today Show on March 5 when she rocked a three-quarter sleeve flowy white button-down Gabriela Hearst Ares Dress. She cinched in her tiny waist with a tan leather Gabriela Hearst Agate Belt decorated with a middle stone and accessorized with Jennifer Fisher Baby Drew Hoop Earrings, Kate Young for Tura Dylan Sunglasses in Gold, and brown By Far Stevie Suede Leather Boots.

