Delilah Belle Hamlin, 22, Slays In Grey Bikini Top & Gym Shorts In New Selfie — See Pics

Delilah Belle Hamlin proved that gym shorts look just as cute with a bikini in a new Instagram post that Lisa Rinna’s daughter shared on Jan. 21. She also rocked a hoodie with her bikini bottoms in another photo!

Here’s a new coverup idea: gym shorts! Delilah Belle Hamlin proved that there are more ways to dress up a bikini beyond a beach dress or pair of baggy jeans by layering slouchy, stone-colored gym shorts over a halter top bikini and boomerang bikini bottoms in a matching grey color. The gym shorts come from 437’s new streetwear collection, “SWIM CLUB,” which drops on Jan. 23!

The shorts are actually a part of 437’s “Gunmetal Sweatshort Set” that also comes with a graphic print hoodie, which Delilah modeled over her bikini bottoms in the second photo of her Instagram slideshow that Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin‘s daughter shared on Jan. 21. “Love me a good matching set @437,” the model captioned the photos.

Delilah boasts the cutest wardrobe of bikinis, which she also proved during a fun beach day in Santa Barbara with her boyfriend, 25-year-old Love Island star Eyal Booker, and her sister Amelia Hamlin, 19, on Jan. 16. Delilah rocked a mustard string bikini set for the sunny outing, which she was also pictured in while cuddling and kissing her beau on the beach.

Delilah’s not just a bikini model, but a lingerie one as well. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, she shared a selfie of herself in bed wearing a lacy pink bra and underwear set from Boux Avenue on Jan. 22 — see below! She also rocked a nude set from Kim Kardashian‘s SKIMS brand in a different aesthetic bed for a sizzling picture shared on Jan. 12.

We were especially obsessed with a lacy white lingerie dress (also from Boux Avenue) that Delilah wore in this photo. Overall, though, we’re just happy to see Delilah thriving on Instagram and in her personal life after battling “terrible depression” and being “trapped in a severely unhealthy relationship” that led her to leave NYU and check into rehab twice in 2018. Delilah bravely opened up about this battle in an Instagram post in July of 2019, the very same year she began dating Eyal.