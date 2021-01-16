Delilah Belle Hamlin, 22, Wears Lacey White Lingerie As She Lounges In Bed — See Pics

See Pics

Delilah Belle Hamlin, 22, Wears Lacey White Lingerie As She Lounges In Bed

Catch Delilah Hamlin on ‘Boux Avenue’! Lisa Rinna’s daughter stunned as she modeled a sexy white set for a new photo shoot.

Delilah Belle Hamlin slayed in these gorgeous new photos! The 22-year-old rocked a lacey white lingerie by Boux Avenue set as she posed on a bed in the sexy snaps, which were posted to her Instagram on Friday, Jan. 15 — see them here. In the first photo, Delilah candidly looks up at the ceiling as her highlighted blonde hair — styled by Laura Rugetti — cascaded down her back.

In the next, she lounged in an unmade bed as she showed off her toned body and derrière. “designed in london. @bouxavenue,” Delilah captioned the photos, adding hashtags for the British lingerie brand. She added a few of her own accessories to the revealing look, including a $1,720 gold Cartier LOVE ring on her left middle finger. She also sported her gold “Baby” necklace, as well as two dainty chain bracelets that could be seen in a third photo shared to her Instagram story.

Delilah also gave her 1.3 million followers a look at her flawless makeup by artist Hailey Hoff. “me entering a different dimension,”  Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin‘s daughter captioned the close-up selfie. For the shoot, the model rocked a satin finish nude lipstick, keeping the theme with a neutral face. “The most beautiful girl in the world,” her boyfriend Eyal Booker, 25, commented, also writing “These pictures” with a heart eye emoji on the lingerie photos. Proud mom Lisa also commented with several emojis.

The model and Eyal — who is best known for his appearance on Love Island — were first romantically linked in 2019. Since going Instagram official well over a year ago, the pair have seemingly been inseparable — and dad Harry even admitted he’s “very much” a fan of the British model. “He’s a great guy,” the 69-year-old told HollywoodLife at The Creative Coalition’s Television Humanitarian Awards Gala on in Sept. 2019. “As long as the boys [my daughters are] going out with are good guys, I’m fine with it, you know?” he also said.

In recent months, Delilah’s younger sister Amelia Hamlin, 19, has been spotted out on dates with Scott Disick, 37. The pair first sparked rumors of a romantic connection after spending Halloween together, followed by separate posts from the same Montecito, California restaurant just days later. On Nov. 17, Scott wrapped his arm around a bikini-clad Amelia in Malibu as the duo headed out to dinner at nearby Taverna Tony’s that same night. “They’re still getting to know each other. They’re just hanging out and it’s nothing serious yet,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HL around Thanksgiving,