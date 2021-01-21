Jane Krakowski Squashes MyPillow Guy Romance Report With Epic Fantasy About Dating Brad Pitt

Actress Jane Krakowski is shooting down a report that she dated arch-conservative Trump supporting MyPillow founder Mike Lindell. She says she is engaged in a fantasy romance with Brad Pitt.

Fans of actress Jane Krakowski were stunned by a report on Jan. 21, 2021 that the beloved former 30 Rock star had been engaged in a nine month romance with Donald Trump‘s close pal and supporter, MyPillow founder Mike Lindell. In a statement released to HollywoodLife.com, Jane’s rep tells us “Jane has never met Mr. Lindell. She is not and has never been in any relationship with him, romantic or otherwise. She is, however, in full-fledged fantasy relationships with Brad Pitt, Rege-Jean Page and Kermit the Frog and welcomes any and all coverage on those.”

Actress Jane Krakowski has denied any romance with MyPillow founder Mike Lindell, but says she’s in a fantasy relationship with Brad Pitt. Photo credit: AP Images.