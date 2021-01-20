How Kanye West Feels About Donald Trump Leaving The White House & His Plans For 2024 Run Revealed

With the twice-impeached Donald Trump headed back to Mar-a-Lago, HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned how his vocal supporter, Kanye West, feels now that Trump’s presidency is over.

After losing to Joe Biden in the fair and legal 2020 U.S. presidential election, Donald Trump said his good-byes to a modest crowd of supporters at Joint Base Andrews in the morning hours of Jan. 20. While the crowd on hand wasn’t, as Tump, 47, might put it, “tremendous” in size, some of the 74 million Americans who voted for him are sad to see him go. Oddly enough, one of those who caped for him the hardest, Kanye West, isn’t really shedding a tear today. “Kanye is a bit in his own world right now and not paying much attention to Trump leaving and Biden becoming the President,” a source close to Kanye tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Kanye “is going to stay out of it,” the insider tells HollywoodLife, indicating the inauguration of Joe Biden as president and Kamala Harris as the first female Vice President. In a very uncharacteristic move, Kanye, 43, is not going to butt in and steal the spotlight. “He is going to be non-existent when it comes to the next few days and all of that. He’s working and focusing on music right now, the politics and 2024 have plenty of time to show itself and when they do, everyone will know.”

Kanye does have a lot on this plate right now, including his rumored marriage struggles (with talk of Kim Kardashian prepping a divorce.) So, don’t expect him to drop in on the Bidens anytime soon. “The next time Ye would want to be in the White House is with him being the president himself,” the source tells HollywoodLife. Considering the last time Kanye was in the Oval Office, it didn’t go so well, so perhaps that is the best. “That is [Ye’s] mind frame right now when it comes to politics in the future. He still wants [Kanye 2024] to happen and when we get closer, he will go for it full force.”

Does this mean Kanye is going all “Friendship ended with Trump” on us? Not at all. In fact, the insider tells HollywoodLife that Kanye “may talk with Donald and seek advice but most likely that will be all behind closed doors.” So, it’s possible that fans might see Ye visit Mar-a-Lago before D.C. (especially if he needs a place to crash if Kim gets the Wyoming ranch in the rumored split.)

Kanye was one of the first high-profile people to visit then-president-elect Donald Trump in December 2016. West, who said he didn’t vote in the 2016 election, would go on to make good on the promise he made during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards and run for president. The campaign flopped, with only 60,000 people voting for Kanye. It also might have ruined his marriage, with reports claiming Kanye’s unhinged campaign being the “final straw” for an exhausted Kim.