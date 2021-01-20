Jessica Simpson Sizzles in Sexy Snakeskin Swimsuit While In The Snow: ‘Give Me Steam’

Jessica Simpson is turning up the heat in a new photoshoot for her swimwear line. She posed in a snakeskin one-piece while showing off a white parka in the snow.

Jessica Simpson was ski-resort hot tub ready in a new photo for her namesake clothing and accessories brand. The 40-year-old showed off her killer curves in a sexy one-piece snakeskin print swimsuit with a cutout around the mid-section. It included a black band that tied on the right side, along with black shoulder straps. Jess’ long, super toned legs were on display in the photo, looking so great thanks to the 12,000 steps she gets in each day for her fitness routine. You can see the smoldering photo here.

Jess captioned the photo “give me steam,” as she stood next to an in-ground hot tub with steam rising from it and a snowy backdrop. But Jess wasn’t about to hop in just yet, as she also modeled her white platform “Brixel” snow boots, which go for $139. The mother of three donned an open white snow parka to cap off her wintry look, but still reminded fans that of swimwear was the focus in her Snake Charmer one piece, which retails for $98 on her site.

Jessica’s longtime BFF Cacee Cobb wrote in the comments of the swimwear photo, “How do you stay so hot in all that cold?” Fans also went wild for the snapshot. User @julie.kiehl told Jess, “Girl! I want to look like this at 40! You look amazing!” while @dom_cashmann wrote, “I wish I was this hot.” Fan @starsantoro wrote, “Hello Snow GODDESS” as follower @mootmagee told her “@jessicasimpson you look more beautiful than ever.”

Jessica lost a whopping 100 pounds in six months after she gave birth to her third child, daughter Birdie Mae Johnson in March 2019. She’s kept the pounds off thanks to her dedication to fitness and is down to her weight before she ever had children. On the eve of her 40th birthday on July 10, 2020, she even was able to fit into a pair of jeans she hadn’t been able to get on since 2006. Jess held onto them, hoping to one day be able to rock the True Religion denim once again, but feared she never would after three pregnancies.

But on July 9, Jess finally got her wish when she tried the jeans on and they fit! She was so proud she took a mirror selfie and showed it to her Instagram followers. “I have kept these throwback True Religion jeans in my closet for 14 yrs (I’m not exaggerating!),” she captioned next to the makeup-free snap. “Figured that since I’m in the final hours of my 30’s I’d give them another try, and hello 40, so nice to meet you.” At 40, Jessica is now the best she’s ever looked.