Meghan McCain Honors Newborn Daughter, 3 Mos., With ‘Liberty’ Sweater On ‘The View’

Meghan McCain gave a sweet shoutout to her nearly four-month-old daughter, Liberty by wearing a lavender sweater emblazoned with her name on ‘The View.’

Even when Meghan McCain is busy filming The View, she keeps her daughter close to her heart. The new mom, 36, wore an adorable sweater on the January 19 episode of the talk show that read “Liberty” in delicate pink script — a reference to her three-month-old daughter, Liberty Sage McCain Domenech. It’s so clear how just how much Meghan adores her baby girl.

Meghan has only been back on The View for three weeks after taking maternity leave. She gave birth to darling Liberty at the end of September and teased photos of her baby girl on social media. She finally revealed her gorgeous face during the first moments of her return to The View on January 4. She later posted the photos on Instagram with the caption “‘Someone wanted to see me?” One photo showed Liberty’s first Christmas with mom Meghan and dad Ben Domenech, The Federalist co-founder and Meghan’s husband of four years.

There’s no doubt that Meghan is enamored with her daughter. While still on maternity leave, she waxed poetic on Instagram about becoming a mother for the first time. “I cannot fully express the ecstasy of motherhood,” she wrote. “However, I will say having a daughter answers every existential and ontological question a human being confronts in this wild life. Ben and I have been so indescribably blessed and experienced nothing but an embarrassment of bliss since having Liberty.”

Meghan’s return to The View at the beginning of January got off to a bumpy start. During one of her patented arguments with co-host Joy Behar, she jokingly told her, “aw, you missed me while I was gone!” Joy coldly responded, “I didn’t miss you at all.” They’ve since made peace — at least onscreen, and all has gone smoothly since.