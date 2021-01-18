Katy Perry Goes Shopping In Rare Appearance 5 Mos. After Baby Daisy’s Birth: See New Pics

Hot momma! Almost five months after Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom became parents to a baby girl, Katy was spotted running errands – and she looked gorgeous while doing so!

Katy Perry was spotted out and about in Santa Barbara, California, on Jan. 17, a rare public sighting of the “Fireworks” singer. The 36-year-old pop icon has kept a low profile as of late due to both the COVID-19 pandemic and the fact that she gave birth to her daughter Daisy less than six months ago. Katy rocked a pair of black tights during this Sunday outing, some flip-flops, a hat bearing the word “MAMA,” a retro 80’s-inspired shell-suit jacket, and a pink facemask. After picking up some food, Katy got into her car and headed back home to her family.

Katy and Orlando Bloom, 44, welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, on Aug. 27, 2020. Two weeks later, Katy made her first public appearance after giving birth by seemingly going on a coffee run. Katy wore a green, and pink loose dress with a halt pulled down to keep the sun out of her eyes. Shortly after this appearance, Katy returned to work on American Idol, leaving the baby duties to her baby daddy. “I’m so grateful for this opportunity and for this job, and to be able to continue to inspire other people to go after their dreams,” she said at the time.

“Daddy has stepped in. I’ve seen the Bjorn on him, I’ve seen him with the bottle, I’ve seen all the pictures. It’s all good,” Katy added. This quick return – and baby-body bounce-back – has been celebrated by many, including Orlando Bloom’s ex-wife, Miranda Kerr. Miranda, 37, is actually close to her ex-husband’s finacée, and when Katy announced it was “back to werk” on Instagram, Miranda responded with, “Omg you’re amazing! Love you.”

About three months after giving birth to Daisy, Katy shared the secret to her post-baby body success: Spanx. Tagging the TikTok video with #WhatMakesAWoman, Katy strutted down the walkway in a blue trench coat dress to Sarah Vaughan’s “Whatever Lola Wants.” “POWER. ATTITUDE. STYLE. CONFIDENCE. SEX,” she captioned the video before lifting up her dress to reveal her shapewear.

It’s safe to say that Orlando doesn’t mind whatever shape Katy is in. On his birthday (Jan. 13), Katy penned a sweet message for her future husband. “Happiest 44th to my love, brilliant father of my Dove & a shimmering mirror that sees and reflects to me what I can’t yet see…. So glad my moon found its sun, love you whole world doe.”