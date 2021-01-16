Bow Wow Gets Major Clap Back After Performing In Packed Houston Club Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Bow Wow was called out by many Twitter users after a video showed a large close-together crowd with mostly no masks watching him perform at his Houston show on Jan. 15.

Bow Wow, 33, brought on some negative attention on Jan. 16 when a video of his Houston concert surfaced on Twitter. The clip showed a packed crowd at a club watching him perform and most of them appeared to not be wearing face masks. Users immediately began tweeting about the possible risks of COVID-19 at the show and clapped back at the rapper and the fans for allowing the event to take place.

These people went to the club IN A PLAGUE with no masks on TO SEE BOW WOW perform in 2021. 🥴🤧 https://t.co/wCGkGsRfyk — ArrestElizabethFromKnoxville (@KirkWrites79) January 16, 2021

“These people went to the club IN A PLAGUE with no masks on TO SEE BOW WOW perform in 2021,” one tweet read in response to the video, which showed a bunch of people dancing and seemingly enjoying the show despite the coronavirus. “Going to see Bow Wow in a pandemic, we are stuck in this for a long time. Selfish idiots,” another read.

People really packed up a club for a bow wow concert. We are never getting out of this pandemic — Heena (@DrunkOffHenny) January 16, 2021

“BOW WOW!!! I can’t believe my eyes,” a third user wrote while a fourth said to “Blame the governor.” A fifth asked, “Bow Wow? Y’all wanted to see him this bad?” and a sixth wrote, “Unless Bow Wow giving out vaccines y’all should be ashamed of y’all selves.” Others mentioned that the world is “never getting out of this pandemic” if maskless shows at clubs keep taking place. Bow Wow has yet to directly respond to all the clap backs he’s receiving about the show, but he did take to his Instagram story to post a message that read, “Alotta folks getting unfollowed today!” around the time he started trending on Twitter for the feedback. Hours before that, he shared his own video clip of the crowd at the club along with some pics of a watch and drink after touching down in Houston.