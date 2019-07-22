Bow Wow allegedly made a comment about having his ex Ciara ‘first’ when he sang the 2005 song ‘Like You’, which features Ciara, during his show at Elleven45 Lounge in Atlanta, and now he’s getting serious backlash on social media.

Bow Wow, 32, is in hot water with many followers on social media. The rapper reportedly decided to make an outspoken comment about his ex-girlfriend Ciara, 33, whom he dated from 2004 to 2006, when he was on stage during a recent show at the Elleven45 Lounge in Atlanta, and many people think it was inappropriate. While he was performing the 2005 song, “Like You”, which originally featured his ex, he stopped and said, “I had this b–tch first. You know that, right?” and it didn’t take long for people to slam him for his words in comments to an Instagram account that posted a video of the moment.

“When your brain and pants are still boys size 12!” one Instagram comment read. “Grow the f–k up & shut up,” read another. “Get over it already! Your behavior is not at all attractive. Someone was somebody else’s, before they were somebody elses. So what? I just saw a clip with you and unc Snoop, telling you to be great. This is not that. Please stop,“ a third Instagram user wrote. “Bow Wow need to leave Ciara alone because nobody has time for his bulls–t, and he just jealous because she is married,” added on another.

The last comment is referring to Ciara’s husband Russell Wilson, 30, who she married in 2016. The couple share daughter Sienna Princess Wilson, who was born in 2017. Before Russell, Ciara dated Future, 35, whom she has a son with, as well as rapper 50 Cent, 44, and NBA player Amar’e Stoudemire, 36.

Ciara has yet to comment on Bow Wow’s headline-making words at the show but we’ll be on the lookout.