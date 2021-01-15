Logan Paul & Josie Canseco Reunite At Mike Majlak’s Birthday 3 Months After Dramatic Split

Are Logan Paul & Josie Canseco back together a mere three months after their public break-up? A new video shows their recent reunion at Mike Majlak’s birthday!

A birthday celebration is the perfect way to reunite old flames! While celebrating Impaulsive co-host Mike Majlak‘s birthday at the Maverick house, Logan Paul was spotted singing alongside his ex-girlfriend Josie Canseco, who held a cake with birthday candles. In the Instagram Story spotted by sleuthing fans, Josie is wrapped in a red robe while Logan records a surprised Mike and takes photos of the moment. So, does this mean these two are an item again?!

Recall, Logan revealed he and Josie went their separate ways in a late November episode of Impaulsive, when he slipped and referred to the model as his ‘ex-girlfriend.’ “I mean, I didn’t really plan on — It’s hard. We’ve had the conversation ‘How do you tell the world it’s over?” he explained. “I’ve always really valued the privacy of my relationship because my life is already pretty public so I don’t feel like either Josie or myself needs to give an explanation if we don’t feel like it.”

At that time, Logan continued to say “it was a special time for both of our lives, but it just didn’t end up working out.” The two were first seen together in January 2020, and briefly split in May 2020 before getting back together again until their last break-up in November. Following the latest split, Logan exchanged some fighting words with Josie’s dad, former MLB star Jose Canseco. “I will fight any one of the Logan Brothers [sic],” he wrote on Twitter. “They have enough for anyone with any type of talent yet or fighting skills.” Logan delivered an epic response that seemed to piss off Jose even more, writing, “No problem, i love smashing cansecos [sic].”

Jose ended up telling TMZ that the split “left me with a bad taste in my mouth,” and that he was dead serious about getting in the ring with Logan. “He seemed like a very nice young kid — to me, seemed a bit on the arrogant side. But, then all of the sudden they broke up,” he told the site. “Get ready, this is real. This is not a joke … If I hit him, he’s going down.” Yikes!

Maybe now that the two have seemingly reconciled, Jose will find a new opponent to get into the ring with!