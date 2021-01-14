Jamie Lynn Spears Wears Extremely Short Shorts Like Sister Britney In Sexy New Selfies

Short-shorts definitely run in the Spears family. Jamie Lynn Spears donned a pair so tiny they were barely visible as she sat atop a kitchen counter in new photos.

Britney Spears is known for her love of super tiny shorts, but her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears just one-upped the pop princess with her latest wardrobe selection. The 29-year-old wanted to show off her long, toned legs, and shared two photos of herself sitting atop a kitchen countertop to her Instagram account on Jan. 14. Her right foot was propped up on the granite surface, as she leaned her right arm over it. Whatever Jamie Lynn was wearing as shorts was literally not visible in the photo, they were that tiny!

Jamie Lynn donned a blue and purple tie-dyed sweatshirt from TikTok star Addison Rae‘s clothing line with the words “Hey Y’all” in black and white lettering over her left chest. The outfit comes with matching bike shorts and sweat pants, but Jamie Lynn appears to have decided to forgo either item for shorts so tiny they didn’t show up in the photo.

The former Zoey 101 star looked super youthful with her blonde hair tied up in a messy bun atop her head, wrapped in a scrunchie. JL wore a light layer of natural makeup, and had a comfy pair of Nike’s on her feet, with one sitting atop the counter. It’s hard to believe the former teen star is going turn 30 in April 2021!

The mom wasn’t exactly setting a good example for her two daughters by having her shoes up on a clean kitchen countertop. But JL explained in the caption that she’s been doing that since she was baby! “Sitting on counter tops and setting a bad example since 91’” Jamie wrote, referencing the year of her birth.

Fans got a good laugh at her countertop sitting session. User @connorcazenave19 wrote, “@jamielynnspears that better not be at your moms house, she not gonna like that very much haha,” referring to her mom Lynn Spears, 65, while @mikesanchez7199 told Jamie, “But looking so beautiful doing it!” We can’t argue with that, Jamie Lynn does look stunning…even while showing off a bad habit.