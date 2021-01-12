Listen

‘Bachelor’ Star Demi Burnett Claims Ruby Rose Slid Into Her DMs After She Came Out As Queer

Demi Burnett recalled the time she ‘almost died’ after Ruby Rose allegedly DM’ed her on Instagram. The ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ star revealed how Demi Lovato was involved in a new podcast interview!

Demi Burnett, 25, claimed that Batwoman star Ruby Rose, 34, once popped into her Instagram DMs — leaving the Bachelor alum starstruck. “She DMed me one time and I almost died,” Demi revealed on the Jan. 10 episode of the We’re Having Gay Sex podcast. It was a big deal for Demi, who teased that Ruby was “the catalyst of every girl that goes gay” (the ABC star came out as bisexual in Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2019).
“It was really funny, because she said, ‘Hey,’ and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s sliding in.’ I was like, ‘This is it.’ Like shaking,” Demi continued. The reality television star tried to remain calm; “I was like, ‘Hi, what’s up’ or something and she said, ‘Sup.’ I was like, ‘Oh my god, what do I say?'”
Demi admitted that she “was actually doing something cool” but not “THAT cool.” She added, “I was at WWE, so I said, ‘I’m just filming on set right now.'” That’s when Demi found out the real reason the Orange Is the New Black actress visited her DMs. 
“She’s like, ‘I was just messaging you because Demi Lovato told me to,'” Demi revealed. “I was like, ‘Oh,’ because me and Demi Lovato are good friends, and Demi knows I’m obsessed with her, so Demi was probably like, ‘You should DM her, she’s going to love it.'”

It was then that Demi realized she had misunderstood Ruby’s intentions in this alleged DM exchange. “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh. I thought she was hitting on me,'” Demi admitted, and found the whole situation to be “embarrassing” and “mortifying.”

Demi made history in the Bachelor franchise as becoming part of the Bachelor Nation’s first ever same-sex couple. She and fellow contestant Kristian Haggerty fell in love during Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise and became engaged in the season finale, which aired in Sept. 2019. However, they announced their breakup shortly afterwards by the end of October, and Kristian went on to date her childhood best friend Taylor Blake. Meanwhile, Ruby is dating Arrow actress Caity Lotz.