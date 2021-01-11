Sarah Michelle Gellar, 43, Slays In Sexy Swimsuit Pic While Reminiscing About Mexican Vacation

It’s Buffy the swimsuit slayer! Sarah Michelle Gellar rocked a one-shouldered one-piece in a throwback photo she shared while poolside during a Mexican getaway

Sarah Michelle Gellar gave her Instagram followers some serious Monday motivation on Jan. 11 by showing off her amazing swimsuit body. She looked incredible in a black one piece with a ruffle of fabric over her left shoulder. SMG stretched her long, toned legs out in front of her, as she sat on the barrier between a pool and a jacuzzi while on a Mexican vacation. She had a cocktail glass hoisted in the air and a big smile on her face, as the Pacific Ocean stretched out behind her in the background.

But the photo wasn’t a humble brag about how amazing her figure is at age 43, and definitely not a thirst trap. Instead, Sarah wanted to remember the less stressful and more social days before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and remind fans that those brighter days spent among friends will eventually come back.

Sarah wrote in the caption, “#howitstarted This was a year ago today, on a girls trip to Mexico. We snuggled on the couch watching movies, we swam, (we drank) we watched the sunset on the beach and most importantly we hugged a lot. We knew there were rumblings of covid coming here, but we had no clue what the year would hold for us or that this would be the last time for over a year we would see each other.”

The former Buffy the Vampire Slayer star continued, “I’m looking at this pic today, not in sadness but as my #mondaymotivation to do everything in my power so we can all get back to that place. (Ok well maybe not that amazing rented house in Mexico – but you know what I mean) When we can hug our friends, see our loved ones, and not live with the heavy weight most of us are carrying with us. We can do this!!!”

Her former Buffy co-star Emma Caufield seemed focused on Sarah’s swimsuit body, writing “smoke show” in the comments, while pal and Cruel Intentions co-star Selma Blair wrote a playful “Yes please!” next to the photo. Others thanked SMG for her uplifting message that came with the picture.

Singer-songwriter Kate Nash told her, “Such an inspiration and role model! Can’t wait to hug my friends too,” while fan @joh_yotold the actress, “You help give me hope that there are still good, selfless people out there. Thanks for setting such a positive example when selfishness sometimes seems to be the predominant lifestyle choice for so many right now.”

User @dimpiedimps added, “You are such an inspiration, seeing your posts makes me feel so much better. Thank you for making my days easier. Take care,” while user @totalwendy could totally relate, sharing, “Great memory. I am right there with you. Had to cancel a girls trip that was scheduled for April 2020 and our makeup trip is in my vision to keep us going!! We can do this!” With a COVID-19 vaccine finally here, hopefully it won’t be too long before being able to take trips with friends and have big family gatherings will become normal again.