Sarah Michelle Gellar, 43, Is The Newest Star To Rock Daisy Dukes & She Slays The Look

Sarah Michelle Gellar stepped out to grab groceries in a fitted pair of jean shorts & luxe pair of $495 Golden Goose sneakers!

Sarah Michelle Gellar, 43, hit the supermarket in style! The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum was spotted rocking a fitted pair of Daisy Duke denim cut-offs as she ran errands in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Aug. 26. Sarah looked so stylish as she left the gourmet Bristol Farms grocer, pairing the denim shorts with Golden Goose’s signature $495 “Super-Star” sneaker. The made-to-look vintage shoes matched the vibe of her ’70s inspired bottoms perfectly, right now to the star details on both the shoes and shorts.

She added a button down top featuring baby blue and white stripes, as well as a flirty feminine ruffle at the shoulder. Keeping her blonde hair back in a half pony tail, she accessorized with a practical black-and-leopard print fanny pack, timeless aviator sunglasses and a protective white face mask. Sarah was joined by her daughter Charlotte Grace Prinze, 10, for the outing as the pair also visited a local tailor shop.

Since being in quarantine, Sarah’s had some fun changing up her look — particularly her hair! The New York City native surprised her 3.2 million followers when she debuted a fresh pink hue on April 28. “Well, because we’re still in quarantine, I had to think of a new and creative way to embarrass my children,” Sarah explained, referencing 10-year-old Charlotte and her 7-year-old brother Rocky. “Quarancolor,” she then said, adding the comment “#roseallday (or until it fades out)” to her caption. On another photo, she wrote “On Wednesdays we wear pink (or technically right now every day) #quarancolor.”

While we were loving the pretty pink shade, the change sadly was short lived! The Emmy Award winner went back to her usual blonde hair in May. Posting a selfie with husband Freddie Prinze Jr., 44, the couple appeared stressed about “homeschooling” their two kids. “Yup, this sums it up #homeschooling #quarantine day 63000 I think (and don’t ask what day of the week),” she hilariously wrote in the Instagram caption.