Rapper J.I. Says Drake Showed Him ‘A Lot Of Love’ When They Met & Reveals If They’ll Collaborate
Young rapper J.I. is opening up in this EXCLUSIVE interview about his conversation with Drake! He also revealed if a future collaboration between the two could be in the works, who he looks up and more.
Rapper J.I., 19, released his latest EP Hood Life Crisis Vol 3 just in time for the holidays on Dec. 18 — and he’s already promising more music to follow in 2021. The New York bred Latin singer even put out his first all Spanish single for the fans who are singing his praises. But they aren’t the only ones taking notice: J.I’s idol Drake, 34, has become a huge fan of the up and coming musician! The Toronto native blasted J.I.’s tune “Used To” in one of his Instagram Lives last spring, which was the ultimate compliment!
HollywoodLife went live on Instagram for a fun Q&A with J.I. on Jan. 8 where he opened up EXCLUSIVELY about the details behind their conversation while teasing that a collaboration is on hold for the time being.
J.I.: It’s definitely going to be the year of the brand new album. The fans are definitely ready for that .I apologize because they’ve been asking from the gate. I feel like right now, I’m head cracking on the people with EPs. I feel like EPs are working really good but I feel like they’re ready for an album. I feel like when I take the time to work on an album, I’m going to get into a whole different zone with the music, so it don’t really matter.
J.I.: I look to Big Pun like crazy because he’s somebody that I feel like had a torch and they way he impacted the game while he was around was crazy. The whole terror squad movement I feel like was legendary and I feel like I wanted to be a part of that growing up and I feel like for me coming out it’s dope right now. I’m like a pioneer with what I’ve got going on right now there’s a lot Bolinquas coming out. There’s a lot of Spanish artists coming out. We’ve got to pay attention. We’ve got shit to say. I’ve got shit to say like these people have got something to say. We’ve all got something to say. I’m happy because this whole movement going on, no trap.